PPC Names Ted Buell Senior Director, Chief Digital Officer

Veteran Google Executive to Provide Technology and Commercial Expertise Across PPC’s Family of Companies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPC, a leading family investment firm focused on partnering with family-, founder-, and management-owned businesses, today announced that Ted Buell has joined the firm as Senior Director, Chief Digital Officer. Mr. Buell brings more than 25 years of experience helping companies drive growth through digital transformation and growth marketing. In this role, he will work closely with PPC’s family of companies to assess, design, and lead complex business transformations, utilizing technology, tech-enabled commercial strategies, digital marketing, and AI enablement and activation.

“On behalf of our team, I am delighted to welcome Ted to the PPC family,” said David Gau, President and Head of Operations at PPC. “Ted’s proven track record of helping companies accelerate business outcomes through the adoption of new technology will play an important role in helping our family of companies achieve growth and lasting success.”

Mr. Buell joins PPC after 17 years at Google, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Product Commercialization for Google’s Consumer and Business Services unit. During his time at Google, Mr. Buell advised mid-market and Global 1000 companies on digital strategy, including growth marketing, go-to-market design, sales activation, and new product commercialization to drive top- and bottom-line growth. Mr. Buell began his career at Diamond Management & Technology Consultants, a management and technology consulting firm, before joining Google in 2007.

“I am thrilled to join PPC,” said Mr. Buell. “I’ve already had the chance to work with several companies within the PPC family, and I look forward to partnering with the rest of the company leadership teams to help accelerate growth through digital activation.”

Mr. Buell currently serves on the Board of Directors of Skyline Roofing Partners and previously served as an Advisory Board Member of CapitalG. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.

About PPC

PPC is a family-oriented investment firm that specializes in partnering with family-, founder-, and management-owned companies in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated investor base, which is anchored by family investors, allows for aligned decision-making, flexible transaction structures, and a focus on achieving long-term business objectives. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

