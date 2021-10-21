PowerSchool Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

PowerSchool will release third quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on November 10, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.powerschool.com/home/. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0792 (USA) or 1-201-689-8263 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 10, 2021, through November 17, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13724190.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Shander, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 16, 2021 and at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6, 2021.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available through the PowerSchool Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each conference.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

Category: PWSC-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Alan Taylor



SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.



investor.relations@PowerSchool.com

855-707-5100

Media Contact:

Jenna Mills



Manager, PR & Communications



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.



public.relations@powerschool.com