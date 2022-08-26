Power Integrations to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on August 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. The event will be webcast via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

