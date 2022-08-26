Home Business Wire Power Integrations to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Business Wire

Power Integrations to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on August 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. The event will be webcast via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Contacts

Joe Shiffler

Power Integrations, Inc.

(408) 414-8528

jshiffler@power.com

Articoli correlati

United States Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Market Overview Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study provides...
Continua a leggere

Ubiquiti Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
~ Revenues of $443.1 million ~ GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.53 and $1.54 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)...
Continua a leggere

San Rafael, California Deploys Opticom™ Traffic Signal Preemption

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of San Rafael, California, is integrating innovative traffic solutions that decrease congestion and focus...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

United States Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems Market Overview Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire