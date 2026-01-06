Power Integrations Names Chris Jacobs Senior Vice President, Marketing and Product Strategy

Strengthens leadership team with addition of former Micron, Analog Devices executive

SAN JOSÉ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, announced the appointment of Chris Jacobs as senior vice president for marketing and product strategy, effective today. Mr. Jacobs brings a wealth of experience in the semiconductor industry, with an outstanding record of product execution, customer acquisition and strategy development across a range of end markets.

Mr. Jacobs joins Power Integrations from Micron Technology, where he served most recently as vice president and general manager for the automotive, industrial/multi-market and consumer market segments of the company’s multi-billion-dollar automotive & embedded business unit. Previously, Mr. Jacobs spent more than 25 years at Analog Devices, holding a succession of leadership roles including vice president for marketing and business development in the company’s power IC and module business and vice president and general manager for the autonomous transportation & automotive safety business unit.

Mr. Jacobs holds an MBA from Boston College, an MS in electrical engineering from Northeastern University and a BS in computer engineering from Clarkson University. He has also completed executive leadership programs at Stanford University and MIT.

Commented Jen Lloyd, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Chris is a veteran leader who excels at building strong relationships with top-tier global customers and delivering the right products to drive profitable revenue growth. Chris’s leadership will be instrumental as we pivot to a more customer-centric product strategy and align our roadmap with the markets that will drive long-term growth – industrial, data center and automotive. We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our executive team.”

