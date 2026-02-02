Power Digital Named A Top 10 Best Place to Work by Ad Age

Award reflects Power Digital’s people-first culture, growth mindset and commitment to employee development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Digital, a leading tech-enabled growth marketing firm, today announced its placement as the ninth best place to work within the advertising and marketing industry by the 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work list, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Ad Age revealed the rankings for Ad Age Best Places to Work on Jan. 20 on AdAge.com with a profile on each of the 50 winners, with the list separated by organizations over 150 employees and those below. Read about Power Digital’s award-winning team here.

The 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work honors 50 companies that distinguished themselves over the past year as the advertising and marketing industry navigated economic uncertainty, shifting brand priorities and the growing integration of artificial intelligence across the business.

The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

“Being named not only one of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, but also being recognized as a top 10 agency is a meaningful recognition of the culture our team has built and the standard we hold ourselves to every day,” said Julie Zubak, Chief People Officer of Power Digital. “Our success is driven by exceptional talent, high trust, and a shared commitment to core values that shape how we operate and deliver. We empower our people to think bigger, move faster, and challenge what’s possible. This honor reflects the caliber, ambition, and energy of the team behind Power Digital.”

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (20% of the score).

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. “They’re investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility and building cultures that support both performance and retention.”

Power Digital’s workplace culture is rooted in empowerment, ownership and continuous learning. Employees have access to robust training programs, career pathways, mentorship opportunities and access to proprietary AI-powered marketing technology that accelerates professional development and allows teams to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. The company also emphasizes flexibility, well-being and inclusion, ensuring employees can thrive personally and professionally.

Power Digital also recently announced its acquisition of Cardinal Digital Marketing, a healthcare-focused performance marketing agency, as the award-winning team looks to expand its expertise and reach into specialized industries like healthcare. Read more here.

Ad Age produced the 2026 Best Places to Work in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

