Postman Acquires Fern to Help Businesses Deliver World-Class Developer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postman, the world’s leading API collaboration platform, today announced its acquisition of Fern, a developer experience company focused on helping businesses ship polished API documentation and production-ready Software Development Kits (SDKs). The acquisition strengthens Postman’s commitment to improving how APIs are built, documented, and consumed in an increasingly API-first world.

“Great APIs are defined by great developer experiences,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. “Fern shares our belief that documentation and SDKs are critical to API adoption. By bringing Fern into the Postman family, we’re helping more teams deliver APIs that developers love to use.”

Fern has built a focused set of tools that reduce friction for developers consuming APIs. Fern Docs enables teams to create beautiful, customizable documentation that evolves alongside their API, while supporting modern docs-as-code workflows and enterprise deployment needs. The Fern SDK Generator helps API teams offer idiomatic, production-ready SDKs across nine major programming languages, eliminating the need to manually build and maintain client libraries.

The entire Fern team is joining Postman to continue building Fern. The product, brand, and roadmap remain unchanged, and customers can expect the same experience they rely on today—now backed by additional resources and long-term investment.

“We started Fern in 2022 to make it easier for businesses to offer world-class developer experiences,” said Danny Sheridan, co-founder of Fern. “Joining Postman allows us to accelerate that mission while staying focused on what we do best: helping teams deliver great docs and SDKs for their APIs.”

Today, more than 200 companies including Square, Auth0, Adobe, Twilio, and ElevenLabs trust Fern to drive adoption of their public APIs. Through Postman, Fern will have the opportunity to reach more than 500,000 companies worldwide, including 98% of the Fortune 500, helping even more teams turn well-designed APIs into successful developer experiences.

Visit the Postman and Fern blogs to learn more.

About Postman

Postman is the world’s leading API collaboration platform, used by more than 40 million developers and 500,000 organizations, including 98% of the Fortune 500. In a world that is increasingly embracing an API-first mindset, Postman is uniquely positioned to streamline API and AI application development and drive innovation through teamwork by transcending traditional testing and fostering team collaboration across the entire API development lifecycle — from creation to deployment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Bangalore, Boston, New York City, and Tokyo. Postman is privately held, with funding from Battery Ventures, BOND, Coatue, CRV, Insight Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at postman.com or connect with Postman on X via @getpostman.

About Fern

Fern helps businesses deliver APIs that developers love to use, with beautiful documentation and high-quality SDKs that stay up to date automatically. Both products are open source. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at buildwithfern.com.

