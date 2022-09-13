Postal Center International (PCI) Announces Further Expansion with New Location in Massachusetts

New Location to Bring Robust Fully Integrated Portfolio of Print, Mail and Marketing Solutions to the Northeast US Market

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, and marketing solutions partner, today announced it has signed a multi-year lease agreement to support several large clients and continue its national expansion. This site in Massachusetts located at 29 Hayward Street in Franklin will serve as PCI’s Massachusetts location serving the Northeast.

“This new and exciting expansion into the Northeast is part of our strategic plan and allows us to provide solutions and business continuity to the region,” said Ismael Diaz, president of Postal Center International. “PCI is in a rapid growth stage, and we continue to prioritize thoughtful innovation as part of our multi-year strategic plan. The Massachusetts location delivers on a key tenet of that plan for enterprise clients across a wide variety of verticals. This latest opening will move us forward while implementing the unmatched expertise, state-of-the-art equipment, and suite of fully integrated solutions for which the PCI powerhouse is known.”

The site provides the space necessary to accommodate PCI’s current clients and allows for its anticipated growth. It is located just outside downtown Franklin immediately off Route 140 and approximately 1.5 miles from exits 16 and 17 on Route 495. The site will be outfitted in the Company’s signature PCI branding elements, including the Company’s Powerhouse navy blue and various elements of environmental branding produced by its in-house Signs division. The build-out of the interior will commence in October 2022 with a tentative move-in date scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

PCI is an employer of choice to approximately 400 associates across the Company’s national footprint, which totals more than 500,000 square feet across its now four locations, including its Florida National Headquarters in Weston, Fla.; its PCI Signs and Fulfillment Center located in Davie, Fla.; its PCI Texas location in San Antonio, TX; and its new PCI location in Massachusetts. PCI recently earned its South Florida Business Journal rankings by delivering on the tenets outlined in its multi-year strategic plan, which has been focused on providing value-added solutions for enterprise clients across a wide variety of verticals.

“We have a dynamic roadmap ahead that is powering growth organically while expanding into new markets,” said Diaz. “Through initiatives like our PCI Partnership Summit; our installations of the new AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press installations; the consolidation of two lines of business into a single location at our PCI Signs and Fulfillment Center in Davie, Fla.; our engagement with the communities through initiatives like PCI’s Annual Backpack Drive and our ongoing commitment to sustainability and diversity, we are delivering on our vision while also engineering new business capabilities that will produce clear business outcomes for our clients regardless of their industry.”

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations, the company’s family of brands employs approximately 400 associates, with annual sales of approximately $300 million across its now four locations, including two locations in Florida, one location in Texas and now a new location in Massachusetts to cover the Northeast Market. PCI delivers exceptional mail, letter sorting, metering, and mail tracking services alongside our other fully integrated solutions such as printing, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional, creative marketing, branding and e-business for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

