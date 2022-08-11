Postal Center International™ Fulfills its Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive

100 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies to Benefit Lotus House Women’s Shelter

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail and marketing solutions partner, today announced it has completed its 2022 Back-to-School Backpack Drive, benefiting the Lotus House Women’s Shelter, a non-denominational, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women, youth and children experiencing homelessness. The month-long effort produced and delivered 100 backpacks filled with essential school supplies along with a motivational note to students “from the powerhouse to the schoolhouse,” encouraging them to power through the 2022-2023 school year.





“Each year, the list for school supplies gets longer and longer, and this year it comes at a time when prices on many consumer goods are sharply rising,” said Ismael Diaz, president, PCI. “It is our hope that these backpacks will be the kick start many of these young students need to begin the school year well-equipped for success.”

The drive is part of PCI’s longstanding community outreach efforts aimed at supporting local programs and organizations that align with its commitment to youth education and that create a positive impact in the communities in which it works, lives and serves. PCI also supports the Lotus House during the holiday season by hosting its annual Toys Drive that empowers associates to help spread the joy of the season with new toys.

Bolstering Community Outreach Efforts with Heart

As PCI continues to grow, so does its community footprint. In its commitment to taking a bigger, bolder approach to its philanthropic efforts, the Company launched new branding for its community outreach initiative, which is squarely focused on youth wellness and education, as well as the environment.

The new “PCI Hearts You” logo is fashioned from PCI’s chevron, always moving in a forward direction, to evoke both the emotional connection the Company feels towards its communities and what it aims to do through its efforts: Persist. Create. Inspire. The logo punctuates the printed notes to students included within the backpacks, as well as the removable carrier name tags especially created to hang from the zippers of the backpacks.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations, the company’s family of brands employs approximately 400 associates, with annual sales of approximately $300 million, across its three locations, including its national headquarters in Weston, Fla., its new PCI Fulfillment and Signage Solutions Center in Davie, Fla., and its Texas Regional Site in San Antonio. PCI delivers exceptional mail, letter sorting, metering, and mail tracking services alongside our other fully integrated solutions such as printing, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional, marketing, branding and e-business for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality and government. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

