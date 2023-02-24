<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Posiflex to Showcase Industry-first Clamshell Design POS at EuroShop 2023—Aims to Redefine Business Efficiency

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ranked as one of the top 5 POS brands worldwide, Posiflex Technology Inc. has a unique position with its strong design expertise, manufacturing capabilities and delivery of POS Terminal and peripherals, offering one-stop-shop service to best fit customers’ requirements. Moving toward a further leap in its global-leading position, Posiflex will take the stage at EuroShop Düsseldorf 2023 to showcase the latest innovations in upcoming POS Terminal technology and Kiosk solutions, along with a live demo experience with retail and hospitality applications.


Innovations Exploring Retail POSsibilities

As the industry‘s first POS Terminal with a clamshell design, the Haydn ZT Series has a display housing that can be easily opened and closed with a one-touch button. The “hood-like” design offers an unprecedentedly convenient and efficient maintenance experience. With the Haydn ZT Series, speed of maintenance can be four times faster when compared to maintenance with the conventional terminal design.

The clamshell design has also inspired and enabled the screw-less and modular component design under the hood— the motherboard, display and RAM module are all removable without removing any screws. The screw-less maintenance greatly reduces downtime and minimizes customer frustration. Haydn ZT Series stands out also with innovative features focusing on applications, including hidden I/O ports, a hidden power adapter, three-way cable management, together with a new all-in-one design of a Gen 9 POS base which creatively integrates a receipt printer inside the POS base to maintain ultra-clean and space-economic aesthetics and to complement the terminal that maximizes speed, efficiency and productivity.

Application-specific Kiosks Redefining Business Operations

Posiflex will also unveil an array of new kiosk products, which will fully demonstrate self-service technologies with flexible deployment options including stand-alone, wall-mounted or countertop configurations to realize how kiosks benefit omnichannel retail for various applications such as online orders with physical deliverables.

The live demos at Posiflex’s booth will illustrate user scenarios including a dual-sided kiosk, which allows two users at once, a perfect solution for space-limited environments. Moreover, as international tourism is on the rise, a hotel check-in kiosk to demonstrate a fast, safe and effective self-check-in and check-out process that can increase efficiency.

“Our booth at EuroShop 2023 showcases how the innovations we have put into our products are tailored for users’ convenience and elevates merchants’ overall success in business,” said Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex Technology Inc.

Visit our booth at Hall 6/C42 from Feb. 26th to Mar. 2nd, 2023 to see how Posiflex can benefit your business with innovative technologies and products.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a global leading Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) enabler dedicated to providing O2O and embedded solutions. The group now is pillared by three business entities—Posiflex Technology, Portwell Inc. and US-based KIOSK Information Systems (KIS), specialized in the manufacturing of POS, embedded IPC and self-service kiosk respectively, with a common goal in pursuing a brave new world of smart commerce, where transactions become faster and more convenient physically or digitally.

Contacts

Posiflex Marekting Division: Jessiehsu@posiflex.com.tw

