POSaBIT to Host Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Date: April 28, 2022



Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time



Toll-Free: 888-506-0062



International: 973-528-0011



Entry Code: 353783



Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/44978

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010



International: 919-882-2331



Replay Passcode: 44978



Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/44978

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investors@posabit.com

Media Relations:

Oscar Dahl



855-767-2248



oscar@posabit.com

Management:

Ryan Hamlin



Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT



855-767-2248



investors@posabit.com

Hayden IR



James Carbonara



(646) 755-7412



james@haydenir.com