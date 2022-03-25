Home Business Wire POSaBIT to Host Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call
POSaBIT to Host Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Date: April 28, 2022

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 353783

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/44978

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 44978

Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/44978

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
investors@posabit.com

Media Relations:
Oscar Dahl

855-767-2248

oscar@posabit.com

Management:
Ryan Hamlin

Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT

855-767-2248

investors@posabit.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

