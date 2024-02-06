PortX and Hummingbird Partner to Streamline Compliance and Regulatory Technology for Financial Institutions

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—PortX, the leading integration technology company for financial institutions, delivering open access to data and enabling rapid innovation through its Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS), announced a new partnership with Hummingbird, the premier provider of compliance platforms for anti-money laundering and financial crime investigations.





This strategic alliance aims to significantly ease the process for financial institutions (FIs) to leverage Hummingbird’s robust compliance platform. Hummingbird combines customer knowledge, case management, investigations, and regulatory reporting into a single solution, making it as efficient as possible for investigators to drive greater productivity and growth from compliance programs.

“We are excited to add Hummingbird to our rapidly growing network of connected fintechs,” said David Wexler, CEO of PortX. “With this partnership, any flags in the system for suspicious activities can be automatically pushed to Hummingbird. This not only streamlines the process but also drastically reduces response times. It enhances the ability of FIs to promptly address and get ahead of potential issues, improving their overall risk management and compliance posture significantly.”

“Our mission at Hummingbird is simple – fight financial crime,” said Joe Robinson, CEO of Hummingbird. “By partnering with PortX, we’re able to bring top-tier data integration capabilities directly to our compliance investigations platform. It’s a partnership that allows us to provide financial institutions with the most modern, nimble and powerful compliance tools on the market – exactly what you need if you’re working to combat financial crime more effectively.”

ABOUT PORTX

PortX is an integration technology company focused on financial services infrastructure that delivers open access to core data and enables rapid project delivery, innovation, and optimal customer experiences. Our solutions facilitate interoperability between internal systems and member services such as online banking, credit checks, mortgage and loan applications, and more, allowing for a real-time 360-degree view of the customer. We help financial institutions empower their teams to connect to fintech partners and real-time payment networks like Zelle®, ACH, Fedwire, Mojaloop, and others. For more information, please visit www.portx.io and connect on LinkedIn.

ABOUT HUMMINGBIRD

Hummingbird is a compliance platform that’s reimagining what’s possible from financial crime investigations. Designed to streamline anti-money laundering, fraud, customer due diligence, and other compliance workflows, Hummingbird allows financial institutions to drive efficiency – without sacrificing accuracy or compromising on risk. A mission-based company, Hummingbird is here to help fight financial crime. Today’s criminals are sophisticated, tech-savvy, and agile. The tools used to fight them should be too. To learn more, visit hummingbird.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

