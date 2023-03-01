PortPro Launches drayOS Track for Drayage Carriers, Freight Forwarders, and Beneficial Cargo Owners

Latest Product from leading drayage software provider is a game-changer for the industry, eliminating manual processes, data silos, and disparate documentation

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PortPro, the premier software provider for drayage carriers, today launched drayOS Track, an innovative new companion to their flagship solution, drayOS. This new addition to the product family delivers even more automation and cost savings for an industry navigating the rapidly evolving supply chain and logistics environment.

“Carriers today are losing valuable time working across multiple systems, paying inordinate amounts in per diem costs, and risking even more with manual processes and document management where crucial data can be too easily lost.” says Michael Mecca, founder and CEO at PortPro, “the pandemic revealed how critical drayage is to effective logistics and the carriers that will thrive in the current environment are those that embrace digital transformation.”

PortPro’s drayOS Track delivers several features sure to change the future of container management and what can be expected in drayage from here forward.

drayOS Track brings details like vessel ETA, container discharge dates, demurrage, and many other details related to import tracking into the drayOS platform and export tracking of earlier return date (ERD) and cut off. Terminal documents such as outgate and ingate receipts are captured in the system automatically easing the burden on drivers and ensuring that data is captured and logged. Some of the most modern features include the recommendation engine; suggesting empty return locations, automated collection of terminal backup documents, and creation of per diem invoices.

Prior to its public debut, customers were granted early and complimentary access to drayOS track and have shared unwavering positive feedback with millions of dollars in per diem savings from the empty return history alone. For a limited time PortPro is including drayOS Track free for 90 days with all purchases of drayOS.

For details and a demo, visit https://www.portpro.io/drayos-track

About PortPro

PortPro is a privately-owned technology company providing transportation management software transforming operations for drayage carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners, and brokers. Visit https://www.portpro.io for more information.

