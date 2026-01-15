Portal Atlanta at Science Square Grows to Over 30 Member Companies, Marking Major Milestone 15 Months After Launch

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal Innovations announced continued growth at Portal Atlanta at Science Square, with the addition of seven new member companies, bringing the total ecosystem to 32 biotech, medtech, digital health, and cleantech, organizations served, just 15 months after launch. The milestone – which includes 7 new members in just the month of January 2026 alone – highlights the rapid momentum building around Science Square and Atlanta’s expanding life sciences and medtech community.

Since opening, Portal Atlanta has quickly become a home for startups advancing medical devices, innovation, cleantech, and life sciences technologies. Recent growth has also been supported by the addition of established corporate innovators, including Duracell and GeoVax, which recently joined Portal’s ecosystem and brings deep expertise in power, hardware, biotech, and product development. Additionally, Portal’s ecosystem has expanded into cleantech innovation with a new member, the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub.

“Reaching more than 30 member companies in just over a year reflects both the quality of founders in Atlanta and the collaborative environment at Science Square,” said Ashley Cornelison, Executive Director of Portal Atlanta. “Having startups alongside organizations like Duracell and GeoVax creates meaningful opportunities for knowledge sharing and accelerates the development of real-world healthcare solutions.”

Portal Atlanta benefits from proximity to a diverse set of leading academic institutions, including Georgia Tech, Emory University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, and Atlanta’s renowned HBCUs such as Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. These institutions contribute cutting-edge research, translational technologies, and a broad pipeline of entrepreneurial talent into the local ecosystem.

The presence of Shriners Children’s at Science Square has further strengthened the community by anchoring clinical insight and pediatric healthcare expertise directly within the district. Access to clinicians and healthcare infrastructure has helped create a more connected environment for startups working to translate engineering-driven innovation into impactful medical technologies.

The recent members that have joined Portal Atlanta are Magnadyne Solutions, Reformis Surgical, 5M BioMed, Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, WellFed (Healthvice Inc), InfraredRx, and the Digital Health Institute for Transformation. Many startups at Portal Atlanta are led by founders with strong engineering backgrounds, a defining characteristic of the Atlanta market that is particularly well suited for medtech development. This technical foundation enables teams to rapidly prototype, iterate, and address complex clinical and commercial challenges.

As Portal Atlanta continues to grow, the site remains focused on fostering connections between startups, universities, healthcare institutions, corporate partners, and investors, further establishing Science Square as a premier destination for life sciences, medtech, and scientific innovation in the Southeast.

