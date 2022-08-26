Pogo Raises $14.8M to Help People Earn and Save Money by Unlocking the Power of Their Data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pogo, a company that helps people earn and save money by unlocking the power of their data, announced that it has raised $14.8 million in funding. This includes a $12.3 million seed round led by Josh Buckley and a $2.5 million pre-seed round. Other backers include Slow Ventures, Village Global, Harry Stebbings’ 20VC, MrBeast’s Night Ventures, Hyper, Shrug, the founders of Honey, Front, Carta, Rent the Runway, the CXOs of Stripe, Adobe and creators like The Chainsmokers, Sophia Amoruso, Ryan Tedder, Lenny Rachitsky, and more.

In the past year, Pogo has launched an app that seamlessly uncovers ways for consumers to save on their everyday shopping and financial decisions – and empowers people to get paid for their data if they choose. Today, Pogo is used by hundreds of thousands of families with 6-figure daily active users, consistently generating millions in savings and earnings.

“In a world where corporations are benefiting from your data without your knowledge, we believe that you deserve the tools to put your own data to work for your own benefit,” said Dom Wong, co-founder and CEO of Pogo. “Think of Pogo as your agent in today’s digital world.”

The Pogo app rewards users for every purchase they make. Based on the data users choose to link with the app, Pogo pushes simple recommendations that users can act on in a few clicks. This could mean uncovering significant insurance savings (for example, Pogo users save an average of $650/year on auto insurance), bank fee refunds, prescription savings, personalized shopping offers, and more. Pogo also finds ways for consumers to get paid for their data in a transparent, opt-in manner. User trust is paramount and Pogo provides users with the controls to decide which use cases they are comfortable with.

As prices continue to skyrocket, Pogo is laser focused on creating simple, engaging ways for consumers to meaningfully improve their financial lives. “Pogo has to be one of the easiest apps I’ve ever used in my life. One day, it actually helped me with my car insurance…and it literally saved my family, no joke, $3000,” shared Kimberly B., a Pogo user.

Josh Buckley, founder of Buckley Ventures, shared why he led the investment in Pogo: “Pogo is building a suite of tools that allows your everyday person to flip the script and harness their data for their own benefit. I think Pogo can become a legendary company–they’re growing extremely fast, and they have some of the best user retention numbers I’ve ever seen across consumer apps.”

Pogo’s latest fundraise will be used to rapidly accelerate user growth, hire world-class talent, and continue development of innovative features that help consumers earn and save.

To learn more, visit www.joinpogo.com and download the top-rated free app, available on both the App Store and Google Play.

About Pogo

Pogo’s goal is to help people make more money by unlocking the power of their data. The Pogo app seamlessly uncovers ways for consumers to save on their everyday shopping and financial decisions – and empowers people to get paid for their data if they choose. In a little over a year after launch, Pogo has scaled to hundreds of thousands of active users, consistently generating millions in earnings and savings. Pogo was founded in NYC by Oskar Melking, Shikhar Mohan and Dom Wong. www.joinpogo.com

