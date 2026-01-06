PMG Expands Influencer Marketing Capabilities with Acquisition of London and New York-based Digital Voices

– Addition enhances PMG’s ability to connect culture, media, technology, and creator marketing to drive greater impact for customers globally –

DALLAS & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PMG, the global independent marketing services and technology company, today announced the acquisition of London and New York-based Digital Voices, a leading influencer marketing agency known for blending data, creativity, and technology to deliver campaigns that drive measurable business outcomes. With the Influencer Marketing industry expected to increase 10x in the next 8 years, this acquisition marks a continued investment in delivering customer-centric, full-funnel marketing solutions on a global scale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a team of 70 employees across London, New York and Costa Rica, Digital Voices brings deep expertise in leveraging creator partnerships to help brands authentically reach and convert audiences. The agency’s proprietary tools, Chord and Composer, deliver strategic clarity, AI-led insights, and operational efficiency at a global scale, through key capabilities like centralized campaign management, benchmarking, and predictive insights.

As part of PMG, Digital Voices will expand its global influencer marketing practice and provide an even deeper layer of intelligence to the Alli operating system, including future integration of Chord and Composer into Alli.

“This is another exciting step forward in PMG’s global growth and our commitment to giving customers an edge in a rapidly evolving landscape,” said George Popstefanov, Founder & CEO of PMG. “The creator landscape has quickly evolved into a strategic lever for performance, brand storytelling, and commerce. The Digital Voices team brings a strong track record, complementary technology, and a culture that reflects our values. We’re looking forward to unlocking new ways to drive impact for our customers with this latest addition to PMG.”

Digital Voices has delivered campaigns for brands like General Mills, Adobe, DoorDash, and Unilever, with proven results across industries including technology, CPG, beauty, education, and health and wellness. The team’s approach combines talent strategy with deep channel expertise to build creator partnerships that scale authentically and deliver results.

“Joining PMG means multiplying the value we create for both creators and brands,” said Jennifer Quigley-Jones, Founder & CEO of Digital Voices. “We’ve built Digital Voices with a belief in data-backed creativity and setting the standard for client servicing in a rapidly innovating industry. As part of PMG, we’ll have the platform and resources to scale our offering across media, expand use of technology across our offering, and help our clients drive meaningful commercial impact and unlock greater potential."

This marks the fourth acquisition in PMG’s 15-year history, with the most recent being Momentum Commerce in the summer of 2025, and follows a sustained period of growth. In 2025, the company launched Alli Marketplace, expanded its presence across EMEA, and added new capabilities across retail media, commerce, and measurement. The integration of Digital Voices reinforces PMG’s position as a future-forward partner, enabling brands to unify media, technology, and storytelling to meet audiences wherever they are.

The integration of Digital Voices begins immediately, with a focus on maintaining excellence in service and delivering continued value for customers across both organizations.

