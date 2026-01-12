PlusAI Launches Southern Europe’s First Autonomous Trucking Program with IVECO

Level 4 autonomous driving program begins this year in Spain

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutonomousDriving--PlusAI, a leader in AI software for autonomous trucks, announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG). Together, the companies will launch the first deployment of heavy-duty trucks equipped with Level 4 Autonomous Driving Systems (ADS) in Southern Europe, in collaboration with Spanish logistics operator Sesé and the Government of Aragon. This announcement comes on the heels of PlusAI’s planned public listing via a business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).

Under this program, PlusAI and IVECO will develop two IVECO S-Way heavy-duty trucks integrated with PlusAI’s SuperDrive™ virtual driver, enabling Level 4 autonomous capabilities. The autonomous trucks will undergo multi-year testing starting in 2026. For the entire trial period, these trucks will operate with a safety operator on board on freight routes between Madrid and Zaragoza, a corridor spanning approximately 300 km (184 miles).

“Autonomous trucks are a transformative technology that could dramatically improve road safety and reshape commercial freight transportation worldwide,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder of PlusAI. “We are proud to deepen our partnership with IVECO and demonstrate how autonomous driving technology can enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability while strengthening Europe’s supply chains.”

Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Iveco Group, added: “Vehicle automation is a key pillar of Iveco Group’s technology strategy. We are thrilled to reinforce our strong partnership with PlusAI to further innovate our ADAS and ADS technologies on board IVECO trucks. This project will take us forward on our journey to offer customers the highest quality technology for increasingly sustainable transport."

This initiative builds on years of joint research and testing between PlusAI and Iveco Group, including advanced Level 2+ and Level 4 programs. It also marks a significant milestone as PlusAI moves into its next phase of growth as a publicly traded company through its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).

Upon closing, the combined company will operate as “PlusAI” and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PLS.” The business combination remains subject to approval by Churchill IX shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions. The business combination is expected to close in Q1 of 2026.

About PlusAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX). For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow PlusAI on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Churchill Capital Corp IX

Churchill IX is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

