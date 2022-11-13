PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals (2022): Best Early PS5 Console, Games, Controllers & Bundle Sales Reported by Retail Egg

Early Black Friday PS5 deals are here, compare all the best early Black Friday PS5 disc version & digital edition console deals below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our summary of all the top early PlayStation 5 deals for Black Friday 2022, together with the best discounts on bundles, games, controllers and accessories. Shop the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Sony PS5 Deals:
- Save up to 38% on Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Version & Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $120 on best-selling PlayStation 5 bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 43% on a wide selection of the latest Sony PS5 games (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 24% on PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers & charging stations (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 28% on a wide range of Sony PS5 accessories, kits & bundles (Walmart.com)
Best Sony PS5 Games Deals:
- Save up to 30% on Grand Theft Auto V for Sony PS5 (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 20% on the NBA games (2K23, 2K22, 2K21 & more) for PlayStation 5 (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 71% on FIFA 22, FIFA 21 & more for Sony PlayStation 5 (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 34% on Madden NFL games & bundles for PlayStation 5 (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 39% on Sony PS5 Call of Duty games like Vanguard, Modern Warfare II & more (Walmart.com)
Best Sony PS4 Deals:
- Save up to 58% on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $150 on PS4 Slim gaming consoles (1TB & 500GB) (Walmart.com)
- Save on PS4 Pro bundles (Marvel’s Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save on PlayStation 4 Slim bundles with Destiny 2, Madden NFL 22 & more games (Walmart.com)
Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full range of live deals available at Walmart. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Retail Egg recommends shoppers use the Capital One Shopping free browser extension when deal hunting this Black Friday. It’s free to use (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser extension helps millions of shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Retail Egg when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)