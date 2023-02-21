Playseat® and Logitech G Announce The Global Availability Of Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition

The New Cockpit for Logitech G Wheels & Pedals, Delivers the Most Realistic and Immersive Racing Experience

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and Playseat®, the leading manufacturer and innovator of high-quality racing and gaming products, announce the global availability of their new racing cockpit for Logitech G Wheels and Pedals – the most realistic racing experience today.





The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition offers professional and prospective racing enthusiasts a complete racing solution with maximum immersion. This new chair features an open cockpit design and ActiFit™️ material delivering lightweight, comfortable ergonomics, customization, and durability that drivers need to perform at their best. With a revolutionary design enabled by Logitech G’s iconic innovation and Playseat’s high-quality racing products, the Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition provides a superior driving experience and a purer connection to the race.

“Logitech G and sim racing are inextricably linked. From the early days of racing games to the modern simulation masterpieces that parallel reality—which IRL racing professionals use to train—Logitech G has provided continuous innovation for racing and simulation enthusiasts at home,” said Tako Dijkman, CEO at Playseat. “Because Logitech G provides design and technology innovation unlike any other in the world, it seems only natural for us to pair our revolutionary products with theirs. This partnership has enabled us to create a truly one-of-a-kind racing rig. With a foundational legacy in the simulation industry and our combined DNA of breakthrough engineering, we can bring the most versatile and immersive racing solution to more people who want to experience the thrill of racing.”

“With more than 20 years of research and working with pro drivers, Playseat® has become the de facto standard for delivering unrivaled, real-track realism for drivers around the world,” said Jim Hoey, head of simulation marketing at Logitech G. “The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition works great with our recently announced PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals. Now drivers will have the correct setup and racing position to feel the thrill of racing.”

The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition is the perfect pairing for the new PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals offering drivers both form and function. Engineered for the most realistic and immersive racing experience possible, the PRO Racing Wheel features a new, high-performance Direct Drive motor along with TRUEFORCE feedback technology to deliver the most precise and pure connection to racing. Combined with the strength of the new Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition, drivers can have a professional-grade racing setup designed with and for professional drivers.

The new Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition features:

STRENGTH & QUALITY – The patented and revolutionary design has set a new standard for the ultimate, immersive racing experience. The frame is made out of lightweight carbon steel and is developed to provide extreme rigidity. Durable powder coating finish, high-grade steel alloys, anodised aluminum parts, and the use of PU leather allow for unrivaled durability for in-home and professional use. This game-changing racing seat is capable of supporting the full range of Logitech G Wheel and Pedal products, including additional accessories by using add-ons.

ActiFit™️ MATERIAL – The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition racing seat allows racing enthusiasts, of any age or size, to experience the thrill of racing, just like in a real race car. This seat has been developed with Playseat®'s Innovative ActiFit™️ material, which comfortably conforms to your body to give you the best support and allows you to feel the full input from your Logitech G wheel products. The ActiFit™️ material also dissipates heat, allowing for racing in long stints without overheating.

FULLY ADJUSTABLE – The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition has a fully adjustable seat, pedal plate, and steering plate, to provide ultimate flexibility in wheel and pedal positioning. The seat can tilt forward, backward, and move up or down to give you the ideal driving position to suit any racing style from single seater to stock car.

OPEN DESIGN – The open cockpit design allows free movement of the legs for throttle, brake, and clutch for optimal performance. The backrest can recline separately and provides additional, fully adjustable lumbar support as needed. The seat has a built-in option to make the seating area softer or more firm depending on preference.

ADJUSTABLE PEDAL PLATE – Another unique feature of the Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition is the forward and backward movement of the pedal plate. This was strategically developed to accommodate any adjustments needed to suit multiple racing drivers quickly. To provide high rigidity in all circumstances, these adjustments can be bolted down to be completely tolerance free.

LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO STORE – The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition's carbon steel frame is strong and exceptionally lightweight. At 37 lbs (17kg), it's one of the lightest chairs on the market. The Trophy's design and weight are ideal for easy storage when not in use.

Pricing and Availability

The Playseat® Trophy-Logitech G Edition is available now in the US, Canada and select markets worldwide for a suggested retail price of US $599 and €599. For more information, please visit logitechg.com/playseat-trophy.

Playseat® is the global leading gaming gear company for racing and flying simulation cockpits and game seats. All products are fully patented, designed with vision and state-of-the-art development and the highest grade of engineering, combining all-around versatility for everyday use with the highest level of quality.

Find Playseat® at playseat.com or @playseat.

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software, and solutions. Logitech G's industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialized furniture solutions; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog, or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

