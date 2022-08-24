Playmaker Launches Basketball Influencer Competition The Cage

Premium audio solutions company Edifier will serve as an exclusive partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Miami–New age sports media and talent management brand Playmaker wants to bring one-on-one basketball back to the streets where it belongs. That’s why Playmaker is teaming up with premier audio solutions company Edifier to introduce The Cage, a fast-paced basketball event where the world’s toughest basketball players will get the opportunity to win $10,000 and bragging rights in Miami on Sept. 10.

Inspired by the venerable NYC venue, five competitors will compete in a King of the Court-style contest like you’ve never seen before. The top two competitors from the first round will advance to the finals and will battle one-on-one, with the winner emerging as the inaugural Cage champion.

The action will be held at The Underline’s Urban Gym Flex Court, sponsored by Swire Properties, which is located in the Brickell section of Miami. Playmaker will also carry all the action live on the Caffeine app, at caf.tv/playmaker/t on the day of the event. Playmaker and Edifier will give away state-of-the-art Edifier W240TN Noise Cancellation Earbuds to lucky winners on social media and during the event. Edifier will also showcase and give away its latest products and offer live music during the event, which will be available to the public.

Canadian hooper Matt Kiatipis, YouTube and Instagram star Alan “White Iverson” Palesano, TikTok sensation Nick Briz, and Miami natives Clint Noel and Tremayne “Coach Russ” Russell will compete for the crown. Notable attendees include Miami Heat and University of Kansas legend Mario Chalmers, international slam dunk champion Kenny Dobbs, and Miami Dolphins stars Xavien Howard and Trill Williams.

Also coming to Playmaker during that weekend is the Playmaker Content House, the first time Playmaker will bring together all of its creators under one roof for a viral content extravaganza. Seven creators will host live streams, watch parties, podcasts, and compete in sports and gaming competitions, with special guest celebrity appearances throughout the week.

Keep up with all things Playmaker by visiting PlaymakerHQ.com, and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

For more information on Edifier, visit Edifier.com. Follow Edifier on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports & gaming media and management company based in South Florida, whose focus centers on expanding the brands of athletes and celebrities.

Playmaker has seen a digital reach of over 2.2 billion impressions over the last year throughout its various social media platforms from its digital content. On the management side, Playmaker represents some of the greatest talents in the world of sports and culture, including the NBA’s Nate Robinson, part-owner Tracy McGrady; NFL stars such as Xavien Howard and Corey Clement, and social media influencers such as Infamous Kayce, Nikki Blades, and Cassy Athena.

About Edifier

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance. They deliver an outstanding audio experience through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems for personal entertainment and professional excellence.

