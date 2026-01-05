Plaud Unveils Plaud NotePin S and Plaud Desktop, at CES, the Only Note-Taking Solution That Seamlessly Bridges In-Person and Online Conversations

Plaud Inc. today introduced its upgraded wearable Plaud NotePin S and Plaud Desktop to bring Plaud’s conversation intelligence to professionals wherever meetings happen — in person or online.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plaud Inc., the company building the world’s most trusted AI work companion for professionals, trusted by more than 1.5 million users worldwide, Plaud NotePin S, the latest model of its award-winning wearable notetaker, and unveiled Plaud Desktop, a purpose-built desktop application for capturing and summarizing online meetings without the need for meeting bots.

With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud now becomes the only AI note-taking solution spanning every scenario—in person, over the phone, and online. As work and life grow increasingly distributed, Plaud is building the most natural way to capture context, extract insights, and transform conversations into actionable intelligence.

Plaud NotePin S: A Wearable AI Note Taker for the Moments That Matter

Customers have embraced the original Plaud NotePin for its sleek design and everyday versatility. Plaud NotePin S builds on that foundation with a more refined experience—preserving what users love while elevating intuitiveness, wearability, and performance for even more seamless capture.

Like Plaud Note Pro and Plaud Note, Plaud NotePin S introduces an instant-highlight button: a simple short press on the device marks key moments instantly, signalling to the AI what matters most and achieving real-time human-AI alignment so insights remain accurate, actionable, and aligned with your intent.

Designed to be worn naturally—as a wristband, necklace, pin, or clip—Plaud NotePin S functions as a portable AI notetaker that stays unobtrusive while ensuring important details are never lost.

“Ultimately, we’re building Plaud to feel less like a tool and more like a trusted work companion that captures context and carries it forward,” said Nathan Xu, Cofounder & CEO at Plaud. “Capturing conversations in their natural form is the best way to empower people in real life. Our mission is to amplify human intelligence, and our latest innovations reinforce our commitment to this promise.”

Plaud Desktop: The First AI Note-Taker Built to Bridge In-Person and Online Meetings

Also launching today, Plaud Desktop gives professionals a native, bot-free way to capture their online meetings, bringing the simplicity of Plaud’s notetakers to the tools they already use. The app lets users record intentionally and securely—without meeting bots joining calls or browser extensions slowing down their workflow.

Plaud Desktop detects when a Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or other online meeting is active, and lets you begin secure, real-time audio capture with a single click. With multimodal input, you can enrich your notes by adding visuals, highlighting key audio moments, and typing text—all in one seamless flow.

Powered by Plaud Intelligence, your recordings, transcripts, and ideas stay unified in one place and instantly accessible on Plaud Desktop, Plaud App, and Plaud Web, turning every conversation into clear, actionable insights—without friction, and always under your control, as part of a continuous AI work companion across meetings and moments.

“Plaud Desktop lets me stay fully in the moment—while it handles taking the notes, I can stay focused on the conversation,” said Jeff Allen, Senior Economic Specialist.

Availability

Plaud NotePin S is available now for $179, and Plaud Desktop is available as part of the Plaud ecosystem. Both products are accessible starting today.

About Plaud

Plaud is building the world's most trusted AI work companion for professionals to elevate productivity and performance through note-taking solutions, loved by over 1.5M users worldwide since 2023. With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud is building the next-generation intelligence infrastructure and interfaces to capture, extract, and utilize what you say, hear, see, and think.

Plaud Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated, San Francisco-based company pushing the boundary of human–AI intelligence through a hardware–software combination. With ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and EN 18031 compliance, Plaud is committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection.

