Platform9 Earns Six Awards Including High Performer in G2 Fall Report

Best support, fastest implementation, and easiest to use are among the top awards earned by the company, reflecting its commitment to highest customer satisfaction and ease of use.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContainerOrchestration—Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, today announced that it has received six trust badges by G2 in their Fall 2022 report in the category of container orchestration. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the container orchestration related questions featured in the G2 review form.





G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace and review platform, is the trusted source that aids business professionals in making educated software selections with over a million peer reviews.

G2 scores products and vendors every quarter based on feedback from their user community as well as data gathered from online sources and social networks. They use their proprietary algorithm to calculate real-time Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores from this data.

Platform9 achieved the following awards:

Best Support: Platform9 earned the highest Quality of Support badge in the Relationship Index. Fastest Implementation: Platform9 had the shortest go-live time in the Implementation Index. Easiest To Do Business With: Platform9 earned the highest Ease of Doing Business badge in the Relationship Index. Easiest Setup: Platform9 was rated highest for the Ease of Setup badge in the Implementation Index. Easiest To Use: Platform9 achieved the highest Ease of Use badge in the Usability Index. High Performer: Platform9 entered the High Performer quadrant in the Grid® Report with high Customer Satisfaction scores when compared with other organizations in the container orchestration category.

The G2 fall report is based on ratings by actual customers of Platform9. To see the specific ratings, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/platform9-managed-kubernetes-pmk/reviews.

Users gave Platform9 an overall rating of 4.8/5.0. Reviewers praise the company’s customer support, ease of use, and its ability to work with any infrastructure, including public clouds.

Joao M., a Cloud DevOps Engineer at a mid-size Internet company, describes what he likes about the platform in his public review on G2:

“I’ve tried several Kubernetes as a Service like AWS Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS) or Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). These services are very good but they locked you in their cloud. If you have on premises K8s, and/or in different clouds, you end up having to manage different ways to deploy and manage your Kubernetes Cluster. With Platform9 you forget all the hassle to install and maintain your different K8s clusters. Platform9 allows you to easily install a fully functional, production-grade, and on-premises cluster from scratch in less than 15 minutes…Currently, we have 6 clusters and zero maintenance…The support is amazing, always helping me in the specific cases I had.”

“We are thrilled to receive six awards in the latest G2 fall report 2022,” said Gursharan Hansra, Vice President of Customer Operations. “Our team acts as an extension of a customer’s own DevOps and Platform teams, providing proactive responses even when unexpected outages occur at any time round the clock. Using our unique Always-on Assurance™ approach, we automate many infrastructure operations from monitoring, auto-healing, and auto-help-desk-ticket generation to proactive resolution and SLA management.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Platform9) on G2’s Platform9 Managed Kubernetes page.

About Platform9

Platform9 empowers enterprises with a faster, better, and more cost-effective way to go cloud native. Its fully automated container management and orchestration solution delivers cost control, resource reduction, and speed of application deployment. Its unique Always-on Assurance™ technology ensures 24/7 non-stop operations through remote monitoring, automated upgrades, and proactive problem resolution. Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Kingfisher Plc, Mavenir, Redfin, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.99% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by leading investors.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media and Analyst Contact

Dawn Hoefferle



Platform9



Email: media@platform9.com

630.525.1848