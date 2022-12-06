Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm

Planview® Tasktop Viz and Planview® Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management, Q4 2022 report. According to the report, “Enterprises with complex value streams will see lots of benefit from using Planview.”

The report also states, “Until recently, shortening time to market, tracking value delivered, or simply finding software delivery bottlenecks was a game of guesswork and hopeful iteration.” With Planview, “reference customers report high degrees of success in using [Planview] Tasktop to analyze and uncover wasteful practices, resulting in higher throughput and value delivered.”

Receiving the top score in the current offering category and tying for the highest score in the strategy category, “Planview shines with impactful analytics and data modeling.” Planview received the highest possible scores in the criteria of VSM dashboard, end-user experience, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, and innovation roadmap.

This announcement follows Planview’s acquisition of Tasktop earlier this year. Planview Tasktop implements the popular Flow Framework® created by Dr. Mik Kersten, the Chief Technology Officer at Planview and the former Tasktop Founder & CEO. Kersten is also the author of the bestselling book Project to Product.

“We believe it is an incredible achievement to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester for our market-shaping VSM solution,” said Kersten. “If you want to operate like a digital native, you need to change more than development processes. Visibility into how value flows through the entire organization and the ability to measure velocity, efficiency, and constraints dramatically accelerates their digital transformation and the shift from project to product.”

Kersten continues, “Our pioneering value stream management solution provides clear, simple visibility into fragmented delivery processes and aligns them to business outcomes. Our real-time dashboards of Flow Metrics, bottlenecks, and insight measure end-to-end value streams to enable data-driven improvement at all levels.”

A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

