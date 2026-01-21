Planview Enters 2026 with New Leadership and Continued AI Innovation

Company fueled by strong 2025 customer momentum

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview®, the leading platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), today announced strong 2025 momentum, driven by significant customer growth, AI innovation, and industry recognition throughout the year. Additionally, Planview enters 2026 with new CEO Matt Zilli at the helm and an updated leadership team to accelerate its AI-first strategy.

New Logo and Customer Momentum in 2025

Key customer wins and expansions across Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Technology, Retail, and more have driven Planview’s continued profitable growth. In 2025, the company added 274 net new customers; notable customers who selected or expanded their footprint with Planview in 2025 included: Currys Group, DHL, DTCC, EDF Renewables, Farmacia Guadalajara, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, FIS, Garrett Motion, General Mills, Getinge Sterilization, Global Payments, Harman Connected Services, HCSC, Huntington, Infosys, John Lewis Partnership, Kiwibank, MDA Space, Novonesis, PPL Services Corporation, Progressive, QBE, RTX, Renesas, Royal Health, RS Group, Stryker, T. Rowe Price, UPS, and Vanderbilt University.

Continued Focus on Innovation and Service Offerings

Throughout 2025, Planview maintained its commitment to product innovation with strategic investments in AI-powered capabilities and other key customer-driven product advancements, as well as expansions across the company including:

Debuted Planview Anvi™, an enterprise AI solution that delivers expert guidance and intelligent actions powered by deep domain expertise and contextual data to help companies prioritize strategic investments and deliver positive outcomes.

Continued to integrate generative AI capabilities throughout its ecosystem with new capabilities available in Planview® AdaptiveWork and the launch of Logbook—a new capability providing visibility into changes, risks, issues, lessons learned, decisions, and more; with more than 60% adoption of Anvi on AdaptiveWork three months post-launch.

Acquired Sciforma, a prominent provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Product Development solutions, further solidifying Planview’s position as the undisputed leader in enterprise portfolio management and expanding Planview’s global footprint in Europe.

Expanded operations in the Middle East by launching operations and a data center in the UAE, with planned expansion into Saudi Arabia with additional data center capabilities in 2026, aligned with Amazon’s recently announced $5.3 billion investment in the region. The company has an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

“We've built significant momentum over the last few years—growing revenue, expanding into new markets, and earning the trust of world-class customers,” said Matt Zilli, Planview CEO. “But I'm far more excited about what's ahead. We're at an inflection point where generative AI is reshaping our industry, and Planview is uniquely positioned as a change agent for customers navigating this transformation.”

In addition to Matt Zilli’s appointment as Planview CEO earlier this month, Planview has welcomed Stephanie Barton, Chief Revenue Officer for Europe. Barton joins Planview with a wealth of leadership experience, having held senior executive roles at leading global technology companies including Qualtrics, VMware, Cisco, and HP. Her appointment reflects Planview’s continued investment in global customer success and the growing demand for AI-powered strategy execution and portfolio management solutions across Europe.

Industry and Leadership Recognition

Planview's commitment to excellence was recognized through multiple awards and analyst acknowledgments in 2025, including:

Planview Anvi (formerly Planview Copilot), received three accolades: DEVOPS Tech Ascension Award – Best AI/ML-Powered Solution 2025 SaaS Awards – Finalist for Best SaaS Product for Business Productivity DevOps Dozen 2025 – Finalist for Best Application of Generative AI in a DevOps Tool /Platform

2025 Globee® Award for Technology – SILVER GLOBEE® for Strategic Portfolio Management and won best of category

2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management (VSM) Solutions, Q2 2025

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM)

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR)

“2025 has positioned us to execute on what matters most: delivering breakthrough generative AI capabilities while ensuring our customers receive world-class support through their transformation journeys,” said Zilli. “We have the right team in place to accelerate our capabilities and our impact in 2026.”

Experience Innovation Firsthand at Connect 2026

Join us live and in person for our annual global gathering of Planview customers, partners, and industry experts for three days of learning, networking, and fun in the sun at Connect 2026. Taking place May 3-5, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida, Early Bird pricing for Connect ends January 31. To learn more about Planview Connect 2026 or to register today, visit: www.planviewconnect.com.

