Planview Appoints Matt Zilli as Chief Executive Officer

Planview Veteran and Former Clarizen CEO Brings Proven Track Record of Scaling High-Growth Technology Companies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview, a leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), today announced the appointment of Matt Zilli as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Zilli, who most recently was Planview’s President of Field Operations, succeeds Razat Gaurav, who is transitioning to serve on the Company's Board of Directors as part of a long-standing succession plan.

With more than 20 years of customer-focused experience in the enterprise technology space, Zilli brings proven leadership in scaling global businesses, driving go-to-market transformation, and delivering exceptional customer outcomes. Zilli joined Planview through its acquisition of Clarizen in February 2021, where he served as CEO. Under his leadership, Clarizen underwent a significant go-to-market transformation and strategic product evolution that positioned the company for accelerated growth.

Prior to Clarizen, Zilli was instrumental in one of enterprise software's most successful growth stories, helping scale Marketo from $60 million in revenue through its $4.75 billion acquisition by Adobe in 2018. During his tenure at Marketo and Adobe, he held multiple executive leadership positions, including Chief Customer Officer at Marketo and Vice President of Sales at Adobe, where his responsibilities spanned new logo and expansion bookings, revenue retention, and all supporting operations.

"Planview’s AI-first platform sits at the heart of how companies transform, at a time when every company faces unprecedented disruption,” said Zilli. “Our customers navigate change successfully when they connect strategy to execution every day, and our AI-first platform is accelerating their time to market and driving efficiency across their most strategic priorities. I’m honored to lead this exceptional team as we continue to innovate and deliver differentiated value for our customers around the world.”

Over the past five years, Planview has been on a significant growth trajectory, doubling its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), executing strategic acquisitions that strengthen its market position, growing its team globally, and expanding its offerings to serve customers in India, APAC, and the Middle East. At the same time, Planview continues to drive significant innovation into its solution areas, most recently with the introduction of Planview® Anvi, next generation AI for Connected Work. Zilli's appointment reflects Planview's commitment to accelerating growth while deepening its market leadership in Strategic Portfolio Management and Digital Product Development. His extensive experience leading customer-facing teams across sales, marketing, customer success, consulting, and alliances, combined with his deep understanding of Planview's strategy and operations, positions him to drive the company's next phase of expansion.

"Today's business leaders face a critical challenge: how to connect strategic intent with flawless execution while navigating constrained resources and relentless market pressure," said Mark Fields, Chairman of the Board at Planview. "Planview is uniquely positioned to solve this problem with a true end-to-end platform that bridges the gap between portfolio strategy and operational delivery. Matt and the Planview team continue to prove their ability to innovate and execute through complex market conditions, and I have complete confidence in their vision and capability to drive Planview's continued growth and market leadership in the years ahead. I appreciate the leadership provided by Razat during the last four and a half years in helping create a differentiated vision around Connected Work and delivering on it with a next-generation platform."

“On behalf of the entire board of directors and management team, we are delighted to welcome Matt as Planview’s next CEO,” said Nehal Raj, Managing Partner of TPG Capital, and Ashu Agrawal, Managing Director at TA Associates. “Matt is a seasoned executive who will bring his strategic leadership, operating experience, and deep industry expertise to bear for Planview, its employees, its customers, and its stakeholders. We are confident that he will be an outstanding CEO with the skills and experience required to achieve our strategic objectives. We thank Razat for his leadership in successfully scaling the business over the last several years, and look forward to him continuing to contribute as a Planview Board member.”

"I want to thank Razat for his outstanding leadership and vision over the past several years," added Zilli. "He has built an incredible culture and positioned Planview for sustainable, long-term success. I'm grateful for his partnership during this transition and look forward to his continued guidance as a member of our Board."

About Planview

Planview is the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), powered by advanced AI capabilities that give business and technology leaders the strategic foresight to prioritize investments and initiatives, make plans real within constraints, and pivot with certainty when things change. Our AI-driven connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 3,000 customers and 3.1 million users globally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has over 1,500 employees worldwide. Learn more at www.planview.com

