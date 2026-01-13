PlanSource Unveils a Bold Brand Evolution Built for the Future of Benefits Administration

New identity reflects meaningful advancements across product, technology, and service—redefining the benefits administration experience for HR teams and employees.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlanSource, a leading benefits administration technology and services organization, today unveiled an evolved brand that reflects more than a year of meaningful transformation – combining advancements in AI-driven technology with a deeper commitment to service excellence. The new identity captures PlanSource’s vision for the future of benefits administration and its commitment to supporting customers and partners with clarity, consistency, and confidence. Throughout 2025, PlanSource focused on strengthening its foundation — advancing its platform, enhancing its service model, expanding partner enablement, and investing in AI-enhanced technology. As the company enters 2026, the updated brand brings sharper focus and consistency to how PlanSource shows up for customers and partners navigating rising costs, growing complexity, and higher expectations.

“This rebrand represents more than a new look — it reflects meaningful progress happening across our company. Over the past year, we’ve accelerated innovation across our platform, responsibly leveraged AI to simplify complex tasks like implementations and EDI, improved data accuracy and elevated service delivery with faster follow‑through and greater consistency,” said Mike Morini, Chief Executive Officer at PlanSource. “As expectations rise across the benefits ecosystem, these improvements are shaping a more connected, intuitive benefits experience for employers, employees, and partners.”

At the center of the brand are four guiding principles that reflect how PlanSource operates:

Tech Built for What’s Next: A modern platform built to turn complicated processes into clear, intuitive steps that simplify every interaction — so customers can keep moving as benefits needs change.

— AI-Forward, Human-First: AI applied with intention to improve accuracy, reduce friction, and support better service while keeping human judgment and experiences at the center.

Experts in Action: A team of benefits administration experts committed to solving longstanding hurdles by challenging old assumptions and delivering measurable impact for customers and their people.

Service That Never Settles: Support that protects the humanity of HR, built on understanding, responsiveness, and genuine care through every stage of the customer relationship.

Rather than positioning AI as a feature, PlanSource emphasizes its role as an embedded advantage — strengthening data accuracy, streamlining workflows, and enabling smarter decision making across the platform. This approach reflects the company’s belief that AI isn’t replacing the human experience but enhancing it.

“AI belongs in benefits when it makes the experience clearer and the data more reliable,” said Eddie Pinto, Chief Product Officer at PlanSource. “That’s why we’re focused on building intelligence into the moments that have historically caused the most friction – implementations, eligibility setup, EDI and configuration – so HR teams can move faster with greater confidence. This isn’t AI as a feature, it’s intelligence applied where it delivers the biggest impact, strengthening accuracy and clarity without replacing the human experience.”

As PlanSource looks ahead to 2026, the updated brand embodies a simple yet profound belief: benefits administration should feel clear, connected, and manageable. With the right balance of technology, expertise, and intention, organizations can navigate complexity with greater confidence – supported by a partner built to grow with them and lead them forward.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company on a mission to make it easier for people to choose, use, and manage benefits through engaging, AI-powered experiences. PlanSource solves complex benefits challenges for thousands of customers by pairing strategic administration services with a modern, highly configurable platform designed to reduce risk, remove friction, and support better benefits decisions. Built on deep expertise, human-first AI, and one of the most extensive integration ecosystems in the market, PlanSource helps consultants, resellers, and HR teams deliver benefits experiences that feel clear, connected, and easier to manage. Learn more at plansource.com.

