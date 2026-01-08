PlanSource Earns Comparably Best CEO and Best Company Culture Honors for 2025

CEO Mike Morini recognized for leadership as employee feedback reflects a strong, people-first culture

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology and services, has recently announced that Mike Morini, CEO, has been named a Comparably Best CEO for Large Companies, alongside the company’s recognition as a Best Company Culture honoree for 2025. Together, the awards underscore how PlanSource’s people-first culture is shaped by intentional leadership and experienced consistently across the organization.

Comparably’s Best Places to Work awards, based on anonymous employee feedback collected over the past year, recognized the company with an A+ score, placing it in the top 5% or organizations with 501-1,000 employees. The Best CEO award recognizes leaders whose employees rate them highly across key measures of leadership, while Best Company Culture highlights organizations where employees report a strong workplace environment, including collaboration, accountability, and the overall employee experience.

“Culture starts with how you lead, but it’s proven by how people experience work every day,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource. “I’m honored and especially proud of this recognition because it comes directly from our team. At PlanSource, we lead with intention, we listen, we challenge what no longer works, and we stay focused on building an environment where people feel supported, empowered, and excited about what’s next.”

PlanSource’s culture reflects how the company shows up for its people, mirroring how it builds its technology and serves its customers. With a focus on trust, flexibility, and thoughtful innovation, the company empowers its teams to do meaningful work while continuously improving how benefits are delivered and experienced.

“Strong leadership creates clarity, and clarity creates confidence,” said Jodie Ortiz, SVP of People at PlanSource. “When leaders set the tone with empathy and accountability, people feel safe to innovate, collaborate, and grow. These awards validate that our culture is not just something we talk about, but something our people genuinely experience.”

The Comparably awards reinforce PlanSource’s broader mission to make it easier for people to choose, use, and manage benefits through engaging, AI-powered experiences, while fostering a workplace culture that evolves alongside the needs of its people and its customers.

For more information about PlanSource and career opportunities, visit: https://careers.plansource.com/

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that is on a mission to make it easier for people to choose, use and manage benefits through engaging, AI-powered experiences. PlanSource solves even the most complex benefits challenges for thousands of customers by pairing a comprehensive suite of strategic administration services with a modern and highly configurable platform. Leading the market in meaningful integration of AI, PlanSource has an unmatched range of ecosystem connections that drive continual innovation and value to clients, partners and consumers. Learn more at plansource.com.

