Plans Underway for Second Innovations in Climate Resilience Conference

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Climate23–Battelle will again convene experts from government, private industry and academia in person to share technology breakthroughs and action plans to mitigate the effects of human-made climate change on March 28-30, 2023. The Innovations in Climate Resilience Conference will take place for a second year in Columbus, Ohio. The conference is organized and presented by Battelle in collaboration with its U.S. Department of Energy national lab partners and will feature keynote addresses, platform talks, panel discussions, breakout meetings and poster sessions.

Call for abstracts: Abstract submittals are encouraged and open until Sept. 30, 2022 on the following themes:

Climate Risk Analysis and National Security

Resilient Built Infrastructure

Ecosystem Restoration, Sustainability and Other Innovative Climate Solutions

Convergence with Health: Tools and Innovations to Prevent or Combat Climate Effects on Health

Net-Zero Economy: Energy Technology, Decision-Making, and Capacity Expansion

Lightning Talk Proposals: (Due October 31) Young professionals (5 years or less since highest degree conferred) focused on cutting-edge, breakthrough technology, relevant to the overall technical scope of the conference.

Live Demonstration Proposals: (Due October 31) Open to anyone. Generate exposure, demonstrate use, or solicit feedback for a technology, software, prototype, or tool in hands-on demonstration or user experience.

Media participation: Attendance by media is encouraged and verified members of the media may register without conference fees.

More: An Inside Battelle blog by Tech Fellow Justin Sanchez describes what the Inflation Reduction Act means for climate resilience. Blogs about the conference and a variety of Battelle subjects can be found here.

Social media/hashtags: Battelle’s handle on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter is @Battelle and on Instagram at @Battelle_Insider. #IRC23 #Climate23

On-demand keynote speakers and panel videos from the inaugural Innovations in Climate Resilience can be found here.

