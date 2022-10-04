Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022

Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021

Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue

Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards cloud -based technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, today announced strong company growth in revenue, customers and employees. This growth is driven in part by a number of strategic moves following a funding announcement with new partner, Aquiline Capital Partners.

Compared to the same time frame in 2021, since the start of 2022, Planet DDS has achieved a 126% increase in number of practice locations, adding nearly 2,000 new locations nationwide. The company has also seen a 55% increase in company revenue and an 85% increase in employee headcount. Planet DDS was declared a winner for “Best Product” in the SaaS Awards healthcare category and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, coming in at number 2,489. This marks the fourth year that Planet DDS has made the prestigious cross-industry list.

The company’s growth is a result of a strong increase in practices adopting its cloud-based technology. This comes at a critical time in the dental industry: dental offices lost roughly 1,500 full-time and part-time dentists and staff in a single month — the sharpest decline since the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While many of these offices would be otherwise forced to decrease patient services resulting in reduced production, cloud-based dental software is helping clients maintain capacity in spite of the current labor shortage and risk of recession.

“During the Great Recession, regular dentist visits reached a low of 34 percent, leaving many dental providers worried about similar trends with the economic downturn we’re facing today,” says Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “These concerns are being compounded by the uncertainty created by the pandemic and the current labor shortage, and we knew that expediting access to critical, reliable cloud-based dental software solutions had to be top priority — and set growth, development and hiring goals to make that happen.”

Since the funding announcement in June, additional company milestones have included the acquisition of QSIDental from NextGen Healthcare Inc., the launch of Denticon Patient Engagement, and the creation of new roles across the company to meet aggressive growth targets. Planet DDS recently welcomed Mark Hong as the Vice President of Product and Kathleen Yetter as Vice President of Customer Onboarding.

“With the funding announcement from Aquiline Capital Partners, the QSIDental acquisition and the general acceleration in demand for cloud-based services, this has been an exciting year for the dental industry so far,” continues Giesecke. “Planet DDS will continue to roll out additional product capabilities and further expand our ability to meet this market need and meaningfully support dental service organizations, dental offices and the patients.”

