Planet Announces Board Expansion with Addition of Kristen Robinson

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Kristen Robinson will be joining Planet’s Board of Directors. Robinson brings 30 years of experience in human resources, finance and marketing at software and technology companies.

Voted in at Planet’s Annual General Meeting on November 9, this is the company’s first board addition since going public in December 2021. Robinson’s history of leadership in employee experience and resource management at high-growth, public technology companies is intended to help Planet navigate the growth of its global workforce as it continues scaling its solutions with customers worldwide. She will also be serving as chairperson of the Compensation Committee of Planet’s Board of Directors.

“While we make satellites, people are Planet’s most valuable asset, and we care deeply about fostering team happiness and productivity,” said Planet co-founder, CEO and board member Will Marshall. “In Kristen, we bring to our boardroom a skilled expert on the complex workforce issues of today – such as navigating hybrid work environments, compensation, diversity and inclusion — and she brings experience in high-growth technology companies analogous to Planet’s trajectory.”

“Planet’s mission – and the ‘Planeteers’ who carry it out daily – are incredibly compelling and vision-driven,” said Robinson. “Fostering a culture where Planeteers feel empowered and appreciated, while simultaneously establishing human resources as a strategic people champion and right-hand partner to the board are critical elements for organizations as they scale. I am delighted to work with the team to foster success among its growing and global employee base.”

Robinson currently serves as a member of the board of directors at Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), a customer engagement and data analytics solutions provider; an honorary advisor at networking nonprofit Her Allies Inc.; and as a “Future of Work” advisory council member at Betterworks, Inc., a performance enablement software company.

Previously, Robinson served as the Chief People Officer at security software platform provider Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK) and as the Chief Human Resources Officer at music streaming service Pandora. Prior to those leadership roles, she held similar positions at other technology companies including Yahoo! Inc., Verigy Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) and HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), as well as in other business roles, including as a certified public accountant (CPA), roles in finance, marketing and new venture general management. Robinson holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a BS in Accounting from Boston College.

