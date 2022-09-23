Pivotal Commware Announces Commercial Launch of Pivotal Turnkey Services

Pivotal to showcase new offering at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2022

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Pivotal Commware, global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, announces the launch of Pivotal Turnkey Services to accelerate deployment of fixed wireless access (FWA) networks using mmWave. Pivotal will showcase Turnkey Services and its mmWave ecosystem at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas in its booth W1.726, West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Pivotal Turnkey uses Pivotal’s own product ecosystem to deliver potential FWA subscribers so network operators can focus on other growth vectors. WaveScape® network planning optimizes the placement of network elements, including Pivot 5G® and Echo 5G®, for a given coverage objective. Pivots navigate mmWave signals around obstacles and Echos penetrate them indoors through window glass. The Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS) manages and optimizes the repeater network layer.

With Pivotal Turnkey, network operators target buildings with prospective subscribers and the locations of their pre-existing network elements, if any, like gNBs. Pivotal Turnkey does the rest.

“Network deployment principles are quite different at mmWave frequencies,” said Mersad Cavcic, Vice President of Product Management at Pivotal Commware. “RF planning relies on centimeter resolution GIS data with 3D representation instead of traditional 2D view and resolution in meters. Return on investment applies to individual buildings instead of broad geographies. Fees and wait times for permitting associated with fiber-connected small cells are dramatically reduced for smaller, lighter, and power efficient Pivot repeaters.”

“The broadband war between cable and wireless companies is just getting started,” said Pivotal CEO Brian Deutsch. “For those who want to win it, mmWave is critical, and Pivotal Turnkey is the weapon of choice.”

Pivotal Turnkey is currently deploying in major NFL cities nationwide.

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming®. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity, and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight, and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. Pivotal’s unique mmWave product ecosystem includes Echo 5G indoor subscriber and Pivot 5G outdoor network repeaters, and cloud based WaveScape™ network planning software and Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS). The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

