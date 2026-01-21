Pitney Bowes Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a technology-driven products and services company that provides digital shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world, including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results after market close on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The Company will host an investor conference call the next day on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on Pitney Bowes’ investor relations site at https://www.investorrelations.pitneybowes.com/.

Pitney Bowes Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call Pre-Registration: Dial-in Link

Webcast: Webcast Link

A recording of the call will also be available on the Company’s website after the call.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a technology-driven products and services company that provides digital shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world – including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small businesses to large enterprises, and government entities rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements, and financial results, visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Alex Brown

investorrelations@pb.com