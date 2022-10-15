<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the daily visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring content. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Contacts

Press
LeMia Jenkins

press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations
Neil Doshi

ir@pinterest.com

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING Rakuten TV To Expand IMAX® Enhanced Movie Collection to 100 Titles

Business Wire Business Wire -
More Fan-favorite IMAX Enhanced Movies Soon Accessible in 8 Countries Through Rakuten TV SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release...
Continua a leggere

Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology...
Continua a leggere

Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CORRECTING and REPLACING Rakuten TV To Expand IMAX® Enhanced Movie Collection to 100 Titles

Business Wire