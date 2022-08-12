Pinger Rated 9th in the U.S. on List of Nation’s Best Small Workplaces by Great Places to Work Organization

All Pinger employees surveyed gave high ratings to Pinger’s culture, traditions and collaborative work environment

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinger, the company behind the popular TextFree, Sideline and Sideline PRO communications apps, has been rated 9th in U.S. as the Best Small Workplace in the country by Great Place to Work. The award recognizes the best-of-the-best small companies.

The award was based on the Great Places to Work-Certified survey, which enables employees to share quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization’s culture, including its spirit of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

In determining the national awards, Great Places to Work analyzed survey responses from more than 30,000 employees across the country. Participation in the survey was voluntary and confidential. A full 100 percent of Pinger employees who answered the survey rated the company as a “great place to work.” This is more than 40 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. Pinger earned an average rating of 97% across all survey questions,

“We are grateful to our dedicated employees who make Pinger a great place to do meaningful work,” said Greg Woock, CEO of Pinger. “Since day one of the company we have focused on our culture and environment. We care about each other and about our customers, and it shows.”

The Great Places to Work Certification is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company’s culture. The certification is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

This is the third such recognition Pinger has received in less than a year. Great Places to Work named the company one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area last fall. And Fortune Magazine named Pinger one of the 100 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area this year.

In addition to its collaborative, supportive culture, Pinger provides competitive salaries and a host of benefits such as unlimited time off, work-from-home flexibility and 100% coverage of health insurance premiums.

About Pinger

Pinger started the communication app revolution in 2005 by enabling the first smartphones to send free texts with its TextFree app. The company further expanded the versatility of mobile phones through Sideline and Sideline Pro. Today Pinger’s apps have been downloaded more than 150 million times and have powered over 100 billion text conversations.

Pinger is a privately held company headquartered in San Jose, California, with remote staff throughout the United States and Europe. Learn more about Pinger and its apps at www.pinger.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

