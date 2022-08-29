Pindrop Welcomes Marc Diouane as President and Chief Operating Officer

Diouane joins the company to help oversee Go-to-Market, business operations, strategic planning, and company growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pindrop, a global leader in voice technology, today announced the appointment of Marc Diouane to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. Diouane joins the company after serving in various successful executive leadership roles at multi-billion dollar SaaS companies, including Checkr, Zuora, and PTC.

In his role at Pindrop, Diouane will oversee the company’s continued growth and development, helping play a role in go-to-market, business development, and business strategy while leveraging his extensive experience in driving revenue, creating repeatable and successful business operation plans, and hiring and retaining top talent. Diouane’s expertise will propel Pindrop’s continued success in 2022 and beyond. His hire comes on the heels of several major product launches and announcements in 2022, including partnerships with Google Cloud, Five9, and Bandwidth.

“Joining Pindrop was an easy decision for me,” said Diouane. “Voice is a critical part of the fabric of everyday human computer interactions. The widespread use of voice will only accelerate with new applications opportunities. Pindrop is clearly the leader and best positioned to benefit from this trend. I am beyond excited to get started and help Pindrop grow.”

Prior to joining Pindrop, Diouane most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Checkr, Inc. In his role, Diouane helped build organizational strategy and execution plans that led to a six times valuation increase in his time, growing the company from $790 million to $5 billion in less than three years. Before Checkr, Diouane served as President of Zuora, helping lead the company through an IPO, and previously 19 years at PTC where Marc led all international organizations and during his last five years as EVP, Director & officer, in charge of the $300M Global Services business.

“We are thrilled to have Marc join us as President and Chief Operating Officer,” said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and Co-founder at Pindrop. “His record of success in his previous positions speaks for itself, and we are confident that his experience as a technology executive will help continue Pindrop’s positive momentum and company growth. I look forward to learning from and applying Marc’s strategic thinking to our business.”

“Marc is a seasoned industry professional, an accomplished leader, and an invaluable asset to any company he joins,” said John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco / CEO, JC2 Ventures, and Board Member at Pindrop. “Building a world-class leadership team is paramount to a company’s success, and Marc adds to the existing team in new high-impact ways. At Pindrop, we are excited to have Marc apply his experience, industry knowledge, and people management skills during an accelerated time of growth for the company.”

About Pindrop

In an increasingly digital world, Pindrop lets people use their voice to seamlessly connect to, enter and unlock new experiences while helping safeguard their privacy. Using its patented voice authentication technology, Pindrop is leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security, and intelligence for voice interactions. Working with some of the world’s biggest banks, insurers, and retailers, Pindrop enables customers to quickly, conveniently, and securely connect to the information and resources they need. Its voice authentication technology analyzes unique features within the human voice and surrounding audio that enables its customers to prevent fraud and deliver exceptional customer experiences in call centers, when obtaining information from smart devices, and even when activating cars. A privately held company, Pindrop is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP, and Vitruvian Partners. Visit pindrop.com for more information.

