Pilot’s New App Update Keeps Drivers Moving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot, the largest network of travel centers, is bringing an all-new look to the Pilot app with a redesigned, faster and more intuitive experience that keeps drivers moving. The update is the next phase in building a unified and consistent brand for Pilot—at the pump, in stores and online.

“Every journey is better with a wingman, and the Pilot app is built to be that trusted companion,” says Kari Irons, vice president of marketing and brand at Pilot. “Together with mobile ordering and our redesigned website, we’re connecting the dots across the entire digital experience so drivers can plan ahead, save time and enjoy more rewarding stops with Pilot.”

The new Pilot app reimagines the digital experience with a simplified and personalized interface that is easier to navigate and designed with drivers in mind. Whether planning a long haul or making a quick stop, travelers can use the Pilot app for a smoother ride with:

A cleaner, easier-to-use experience

More personalized features that fit the journey

Faster everything – features, rewards, offers and performance

Improved reliability and security for peace of mind

With the Pilot app’s newly reimagined driver profiles, users can now switch from a professional driver to an auto driver with the click of a button, eliminating the need for separate accounts. This makes it easier for guests to take advantage of the amenities, offers and rewards at every stop.

A Unified Digital Experience

The Pilot app is part of Pilot’s digital offerings designed to create exceptional experiences for its guests. The company recently launched a redesigned website, PilotCompany.com, featuring a modern look and streamlined navigation that provides guests with another fast, intuitive way to plan stops, check amenities, and reserve showers and parking. Together, the website, mobile ordering and the updated Pilot app offer a consistent, connected experience to make the most of every mile.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America's third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotcompany.com.

