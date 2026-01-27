Pilot Partners with Tesla on Semi Charger Network for Fleets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot”), the nation’s largest operator of travel centers, has entered into an agreement with Tesla to install Semi Chargers to facilitate heavy-duty electric vehicle truck charging. The Tesla charging stations will be built at select Pilot locations along I-5, I-10, and several major corridors where the need for heavy-duty charging is highest. The first sites are expected to open in Summer 2026.

“Helping to shape the future of energy is a strategic pillar in meeting the needs of our guests and the North American transportation industry,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot. “Heavy-duty charging is yet another extension of our exploration into alternative fuel offerings, and we’re happy to partner with a leader in the space that provides turnkey solutions and deploys them quickly.”

Construction of Tesla Semi Chargers will begin in the first half of 2026 at select Pilot travel centers planned across California, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

Pilot travel centers equipped with Tesla Semi Chargers will host four to eight charging stalls and will leverage Tesla’s V4 cabinet charging technology, delivering up to 1.2 megawatts of power at each stall.

This network will initially focus on providing charging infrastructure for Tesla’s Semi trucks. In the future, it may be expanded to be compatible with heavy-duty electric vehicles from other manufacturers.

Tesla has stated that the majority of a Semi truck’s 500-mile range can be recovered in a 30-minute charge session, matching a normal mandated break period for professional drivers.

Demand for alternative fuels continues to grow across North America and Pilot continues to diversify its offerings to meet the needs of guests and fleet customers, such as electrification, hydrogen, renewable diesel and higher-blend biodiesel.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot”) is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America’s third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotcompany.com.

Billy Leach

Manager, External Communications

865-393-0947

Billy.Leach@pilottravelcenters.com