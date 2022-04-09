Pikaster Announced as the First Project of KuCoin IGO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pikaster, the leading P2E cryptocurrency game, is pleased to announce that it will be launching on the KuCoin IGO—NFT launch platform on April 8th. Pikaster is the first project to come to the platform, and participation details for its NFT token sale will be announced on April 8th, and the first round sale will start at 12:00 UTC, April 11th.

Pikaster is a scalable and interoperable cryptographic application designed to facilitate the growth of GameFi, the metaverse, and the Web3 economy. New NFT games are the gateway to the virtual world. Pikaster is connecting a wide range of players through the KuCoin IGO platform to explore the higher value of NFTs.

The new access will bring more opportunities for newbies and NFT enthusiasts. Participating in Pikaster games and community governance will maximize NFTs. Global Pikaster users can trade, invest and withdraw in-game NFT assets through the KuCoin IGO platform, and benefit from the process.

Pikaster CMO Luffy comments:

“KuCoin has always been a company with lofty ambitions, and they are always watching for possible changes in the future. At the same time, KuCoin pays great attention to the value of the community and the value of users. This is completely consistent with our philosophy. So we think to cooperate with KuCoin and to launch IGO as the first project, our decision is completely correct.

“Pikaster is confident to bring new changes to the industry, both from a gaming perspective and from a revenue-generating perspective. That’s why we call ourselves ‘Truly-Play&Truly-Earn’.

“Pikaster leverages a three-token economy model, profit-sharing system, an in-game wallet and will feature multiple gameplay modes. The game is developed by Metaland and leverages the KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) blockchain. KuCoin has made a strategic investment in Pikaster through its KuCoin Ventures arm in March 2022.”

The KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu adds:

“GameFi and NFT will be the most typical entrances to the metaverse, which is a big reason why KuCoin launched the IGO platform. We hope to empower the development of web3.0 through KuCoin’s IGO platform, to dig more good GameFi projects and NFTs and help the entire industry’s development.”

KuCoin IGO welcomes Pikaster as its first confirmed project. The card-battle game features NFTs to enable a Truly-play and Truly-earn GameFi project. Players can access innovative product features to achieve a prominent gaming experience and tap into appealing financial incentives.

【About KuCoin】

KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts. To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

【About Pikaster】

Pikaster is a card battle game featuring Pikaster (NFT), the first Game-Fi project created by Metaland, based on KCC. Metaland specializes in developing high-quality blockchain-based games, social, entertainment, sports, etc to enable players to participate in and manage the ecology together and earn great financial rewards while gaining new experiences. To find out more, visit official website: www.pikaster.com

