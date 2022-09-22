Phreesia Names Alexandra Beneville Vice President of Life Sciences Content Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, has named Alexandra Beneville as Vice President of Life Sciences Content Strategy. Beneville officially joined Phreesia on Aug. 1, 2022, from Phosphorus, a direct-to-consumer genomic testing company, where she had served as Vice President of Marketing since December 2021.

In her new role, Beneville will oversee the Phreesia Life Sciences Content Strategy team, spearheading its digital patient engagement campaigns across the Phreesia platform. She brings more than 20 years of marketing and brand-management experience to Phreesia, including leadership positions with several healthcare-industry companies.

“ I am thrilled to welcome Alex to our Life Sciences leadership team,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “ I believe her depth and breadth of experience will be invaluable to our ongoing efforts to activate patients to drive positive health outcomes at scale.”

Prior to leading Phosphorus’ marketing efforts, Beneville held a variety of leadership roles at global marketing communications agency, Wunderman. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of Wunderman Thompson Japan in Tokyo, overseeing the company’s global-to-local marketing implementation, as well as domestic campaigns and clients. Before moving to Tokyo, she served as Senior Vice President, Group Account Director of Wunderman Health DC for nearly a decade, preceded by several years as a Vice President, Account Director at Saatchi & Saatchi Healthcare Advertising.

Beneville began her career at Eli Lilly Global Marketing, and she has broad experience in therapeutic categories including oncology, gastroenterology, rheumatology and women’s health. Beneville holds a BA in History from Smith College, and an MBA and MA in Middle East Studies from the University of Chicago.

“ I’m a firm believer in the positive impact that patient communications and direct-to-consumer marketing can have in creating an improved healthcare experience,” Beneville said. “ I’m looking forward to leading the Content Strategy team and supporting Phreesia’s work to positively impact patient health.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering targeted health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, and our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand their target patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in-person, and reaches them at multiple touch points throughout their healthcare journey.

Contacts

Media:

Carly Helfand



chelfand@phreesia.com

332-910-6768