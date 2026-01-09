Phillips Launches Phillips Power, LLC — Elevating Power Infrastructure Delivery Across the Nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips — the nation’s critical infrastructure partner — is proud to announce the official launch of Phillips Power, LLC, a dedicated operating company focused exclusively on delivering integrated power infrastructure solutions. Phillips Power will lead the company’s efforts in transmission and distribution, substations, renewable energy, and grid modernization projects that enhance reliability, resilience, and connectivity nationwide.

Building on decades of expertise in heavy civil and power infrastructure developed within the legacy Phillips & Jordan organization, Phillips Power is purposefully structured to serve utilities, developers, and stakeholders with turnkey capabilities that bridge civil foundations and electrical execution from ground-to-grid.

“Phillips Power represents the culmination of years of deep experience and strategic focus in the power sector,” said Morgan Pierce, President of Power, Phillips Power, LLC. “Our mission is simple: to deliver reliable, resilient energy infrastructure that keeps communities energized and prepared for the future. We bring an integrated, civil-first approach that solves complex challenges with precision and purpose ensuring every project moves power forward, safely and efficiently for the customers who depend on it.”

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Phillips Power joins a family of specialized operating companies united under the Phillips brand, including Phillips Heavy, Inc., Phillips Environmental, LLC, and Phillips Fleet, LLC, each leveraging deep industry expertise to meet America’s most urgent infrastructure needs.

About Phillips Power, LLC

Phillips Power is a turnkey provider of power infrastructure solutions that connect communities to reliable energy. With an emphasis on integrated project delivery, the company offers comprehensive services spanning transmission, distribution, substations, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization. Phillips Power is committed to executing complex projects with integrity, safety, quality, and production excellence building a more resilient energy future for communities nationwide.

About Phillips

Phillips is a privately owned, woman-owned enterprise delivering critical infrastructure solutions across the water, power, industrial, mining, and environmental markets. With a legacy of over 70 years, Phillips stands as a trusted partner providing integrated solutions that safeguard essential systems, strengthen communities, and build infrastructure that matters. phillipsinc.com

