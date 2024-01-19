Phil Wiland Retires From Wiland, Inc.

Marketing data and audiences veteran Todd Greer appointed CEO





NIWOT, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataenrichment–The Wiland, Inc. Board of Directors announced today that on January 16, 2024, Phil Wiland retired from the company, leaving his role as CEO, President, and as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors.

As part of a leadership succession plan, Mr. Wiland, 77, will continue to serve as an ambassador of the company he founded in 2005. Enjoying good health and looking forward to his retirement, Mr. Wiland plans to continue representing the company and its unrivaled commitment to product innovation and client success. In addition, Mr. Wiland will focus on his decades-long personal commitment to helping nonprofit organizations achieve greater success in fulfilling their missions.

Todd Greer, formerly executive vice president, has been appointed CEO and has joined the Board of Directors. Greer has been with Wiland, Inc. for the past five years, leading corporate development and working closely with Mr. Wiland. He was previously the CEO of SpotRight, Inc., which was acquired by Wiland, Inc. in 2018.

Greer has built and led large revenue-generating teams in the marketing data industry and has an extensive background in combining business, legal, and technical experience to accelerate company growth. In his new role, Greer will continue to foster Wiland, Inc.’s unique culture, product innovation, and market leadership.

“Phil Wiland is a legend in our industry. There probably is no one more respected and adored by his peers, by our clients, and by our employees. He will be missed, and I am grateful for the strong company that Phil and the Wiland team have created,” Greer said. “We are looking ahead now to carrying the torch forward and building on our great success,” he added. “We will continue to invest in attracting the brightest minds in the business—the people who will keep innovating in the areas of marketing data, analytics and technology. And we will maintain our unrelenting focus on helping clients achieve the best return on their marketing investments.”

The Wiland Board of Directors expressed thanks to Mr. Wiland for his many years of service and the culture of excellence built under his leadership. The board and the company’s leadership are committed to building on the solid foundation that has been established over the past 18 years.

Phil Wiland has pioneered numerous innovations in data-driven marketing throughout his long and successful career, including:

The first national directory of postal carrier routes—the initial enabler of the presort discounts that mailers enjoy today

One of the first highly accurate and effective merge/purge software solutions

One of the earliest fully integrated CRM systems

systems A new approach to cooperative databases, using AI and machine learning response modeling as a standard—well over a decade before AI was popularized

“It has been a great blessing to me to work with the Wiland team to build such a successful company,” said Mr. Wiland. “When we started this company in 2005, we were an underdog. Few believed that we would create such a strong, market-leading company. I am confident the Wiland, Inc. team will carry on this impressive legacy and continue to serve our amazing clients with the latest innovations.”

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland, Inc. is the marketing data and audiences company that leading brands and nonprofit organizations trust to help them develop and maintain more customer and donor relationships that produce higher revenue, less advertising waste, and more profit. Wiland’s data and audience products are informed by the largest set of detailed, individual-level spending signals ever assembled. Wiland’s AI-enabled response prediction platform analyzes this vast information to deliver powerful insights and solutions that benefit clients by enabling more profitable marketing at scale across all addressable channels. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, the company serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection. Learn more at www.wiland.com.

Contacts

David Heitman



VP, Communications



dheitman@wiland.com (303) 485-8686 x192