PFU America, Inc. Introduces ScanSnap® iX1600 Chromebook® Edition

Award-winning ScanSnap lineup expands to feature a premier document scanning experience for small businesses on ChromeOS™ operating system

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PFU America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions, today announced the ScanSnap® iX1600 Chromebook Edition document imaging scanner, featuring a Google Chrome® operating system solution. Already the de facto standard for small businesses, the new ScanSnap family of scanners now provides a premier scanning experience on ChromeOS.









The new ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition integrates and leverages the power of the enhanced ScanSnap Home mobile app—an all-in-one solution that allows users to easily manage, edit, and utilize scanned data including documents, business cards, photos, receipts, and more. ScanSnap Home has been updated for Chromebook notebook computers, providing users with a modern scanning user interface that makes it easier than ever for small businesses to scan, share, and save critical documents and files with the touch of a button. With the addition of ChromeOS support, the ScanSnap Home mobile app now enables scanning on iOS, Android, and ChromeOS.

“ScanSnap has long been recognized as the leading and premier scanning solution for home professionals and small businesses,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “With the introduction of ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition, we continue to raise the bar for what is possible in document scanning by enabling a seamless and intuitive scanning experience with the Google ChromeOS operating system, saving small businesses and customers in the education and other sectors precious time and resources while creating efficiencies in their business operations.”

ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition comes with a 4.3” LCD touch screen and offers accelerated scanning speeds of up to 40 pages per minute. It includes advanced image processing such as automatic page-size, duplex, and color detection, and integrates wireless connectivity for flexibility of scanner placement in any home or small business office environment. ScanSnap iX1600 also offers the ability to create fully searchable PDF documents and save them directly to Google Drive™ online storage service or other leading cloud-based platforms using ScanScap Cloud—PFU America, Inc.’s productivity software designed specifically for ScanSnap scanners.

Priced starting at $554.00 MSRP, ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition is available in the U.S. now. For more information on the latest addition to the ScanSnap line of scanners please visit the ScanSnap iX1600 Chromebook Edition webpage.

About PFU

Since its founding in 1960, PFU Limited has been headquartered in Ishikawa, Japan and expanding its business globally. In 2022, PFU joined the Ricoh Group. Based on the technologies cultivated through computer development, we provide a total range of IT-related products and services, including hardware such as image scanners and embedded computers, security and document management software and services, IT infrastructure building, and multi-vendor services in partnership with other companies. For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD). It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com

Chromebook, ChromeOS, Google Drive, Android, and the Chromebook logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

Copyright ©2023 PFU America, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricoh and the Ricoh logo are the registered trademarks of Ricoh Company, Ltd. registered in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Heath Meyer



pr@zmcommunications.com