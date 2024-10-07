Perseus Group Acquires Honeywell’s Exclusive Global License, OptiVision, for the Pulp and Paper Industry

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisitions–Perseus Group (“Perseus”), an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”), today announced that it has completed the purchase of Honeywell’s exclusive global license OptiVision for the pulp and paper industry. OptiVision is a market leading order to cash system providing order management, planning, manufacturing execution, warehousing and shipping. The license will now be administered by OPTIVIQ Inc., a company within Perseus Group.





This acquisition further expands Perseus’ global footprint in pulp and paper, having already established a strong presence with MAJIQ, Ediwise, and MOPSsys. OPTIVIQ marks Perseus’ fifth acquisition in this industry.

Peter Litka will be appointed as the General Manager of OPTIVIQ, brining over 30 years of industry experience. “ We look forward to serving the install base of OptiVision with a strong commitment to the future of the product and the industry,” said Mr. Litka.

“ OptiVision is a great addition to our portfolio, and we will bring the Perseus vision of ‘Software for Life’ to bear with an eye towards the long-term,” said Steve Latham, Manager of the Manufacturing Software Portfolio in Perseus. “ Peter will be an excellent champion of the customers of OptiVision.”

OPTIVIQ will focus on building a great team to support, enhance, and maintain OptiVision. Sustaining the product for the customers who have made a significant long-term investment in running their operations using the product.

About OPTIVIQ Inc.



With roots in the Pulp & Paper industry spanning nearly 40 years, OPTIVIQ Inc. holds the exclusive worldwide license for the sales, distribution, and support of OptiVision. They provide exceptional value through outstanding customer service, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering dedication to their customers.

About Perseus



Perseus is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit: www.csiperseus.com

About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation Software’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at www.csisoftware.com.

Contacts

Nikki Jefferson



Senior Director, Marketing



nikki.jefferson@csiperseus.com

+1 647-234-4116