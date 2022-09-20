Persefoni Announces Expansion to Singapore

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Persefoni, a leading provider of carbon management and accounting platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces its newest entity, Persefoni Singapore Pte. Ltd.. This signifies a firm step towards establishing Persefoni as a category leader in Asia Pacific.

Launched in 2020, Persefoni’s SaaS platform enables enterprises and institutional investors to measure, analyze, plan, forecast, and report on their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, allowing them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor as their financial ones. The company has codified the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP), as well as being the first platform to have codified the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) which enables financial institutions and asset managers to calculate Scope 3, Category 15 financed emissions.

‘Singapore has established itself as the region’s climate hub and has committed policies and resources to make meaningful progress towards fighting climate change. We’re extremely excited to expand Persefoni’s global presence here and build a strong foothold for Asia Pacific.’ said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni, ‘Together with our partners, such as Bain & Company, we look forward to bringing the most cutting edge climate disclosure and carbon management technology to customers in Singapore and beyond.’

Persefoni Singapore will operate out of Bain & Company’s Global Sustainability Innovation Center (GSIC) located in Singapore where both firms will collaborate to provide market-leading carbon accounting solutions and serve the Asia Pacific region from this launchpad.

While founded in the US, Persefoni has a global team of over 300 with strong footholds in the UK and Japan. In 2021, Persefoni raised the largest funding round in climate-tech SaaS history. The company has since established itself as a global leader in carbon management and accounting, with notable customers and partners across North America, EMEA, and Asia.

Earlier this year, Persefoni was identified as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q1 2022. Persefoni received the highest possible scores in carbon calculation and performance monitoring criteria, as well as in product vision, execution roadmap, and market approach criteria. Persefoni also received among the top scores in the strategy category. With respect to the Persefoni platform, the report noted: “ Due to its focus on carbon accounting, Persefoni is best for banks, asset managers, and large multinational companies in need of greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting automation and financial reporting.”

Persefoni Inc. is a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions.

