Perficient’s Bright Paths Program Launches in Dallas

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch a new training bootcamp in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Bright Paths Program will be conducted in partnership with Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, and DevMountain, a design and coding bootcamp specifically designed to equip minority students from underrepresented communities with the skills to start their journey toward a career in technology.

“Since first launching Bright Paths almost two years ago, nearly 125 students have progressed through the program with the vast majority of them accepting roles with Perficient,” said Andrea Lampert, vice president of people, Perficient. “Perficient is committed to bringing more diverse insights and skillsets to the industry, and we’re eager to see the learning opportunities unfold with our Dallas Bright Paths.”

Set to launch October 31, the Dallas cohort will include up to 25 students who will attend a Perficient-funded, customized coding bootcamp for up to 16 weeks. Perficient’s intention is to extend qualified graduates a job in the software engineering and development field upon graduation, where new colleagues will have opportunities to partner with the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands.

Perficient is also continuing its partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation to host Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps in the Dallas and Houston regions. Taking place this fall, the AI Bootcamps will educate area high school students about AI fundamentals and machine learning.

“Dallas is filled with emerging tech talent, and I’m excited to engage the community through the Bright Paths Program and AI Bootcamps,” said Erin Moloney, Dallas general manager, Perficient. “Both programs are designed to provide advantage to students interested in growing careers in technology.”

Anyone living in or near Dallas who is interested can visit Perficient’s Bright Paths Program landing page to learn more about the program and to apply for the upcoming cohort. Parents and high school students interested in applying for a future AI Bootcamp can find details on the Mark Cuban Foundation website. For more information about Perficient’s commitment to creating progress through initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

