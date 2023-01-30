Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps.

“We’re excited to announce this latest iteration of the Perficient Bright Paths Program and introduce more learning opportunities to a national audience,” said Tom Hogan, president and COO, Perficient. “We founded the program two years ago to provide highly relevant education to our communities and to bring more diverse insights to the technology industry. These two cohorts will take that mission to a national scale by offering the program to cities across the country, which facilitates even more career growth opportunities.”

The first bootcamp is scheduled to launch in April, with a second bootcamp to follow in June. Each cohort will include up to 35 students who will attend a Perficient-funded, customized coding bootcamp for up to 16 weeks. Perficient’s intention is to extend qualified graduates a job in the software engineering and development field upon graduation, where new colleagues will have opportunities to partner with the largest enterprises and biggest brands.

“We’ve seen so many ambitious individuals launch their technology careers with Bright Paths,” said Andrea Lampert, vice president of people, Perficient. “More than 125 students have graduated from the program, with more than two dozen additional students currently enrolled in our Dallas-based cohort. It’s been so rewarding seeing those students develop an interest into a career. We welcome anyone curious about pursuing a career in technology to consider applying.”

Anyone interested can visit the Bright Paths Program landing page to learn more about the program and apply for the upcoming cohorts.

