Perficient Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScapes for Experience Build and Design Services

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US49988323, December 2023, and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US49988123, December 2023, reports.





These IDC MarketScapes evaluated global experience build (XB) and experience design (XD) services providers, creating a framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be compared. Being recognized as a Major Player in these reports acknowledges the scope of Perficient’s capabilities, and its global network of industry and innovation centers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Major Player in these IDC MarketScape reports, as we believe this distinction is a testament to Perficient’s global breadth and depth and highlights our focus on digital experience as a key differentiator for our clients’ strategies,” said Jim Hertzfeld, principal of digital strategy, Perficient. “As a trusted partner in the experience build and design space, Perficient delivers expertise in personalization, data and analytics, service design, and product design. Our industry experience, real-world innovations, and intellectual property, such as Envision Online, transforms our clients’ organizations and provides enhanced experiences for all users.”

According to the IDC MarketScape for Experience Build Services, “Perficient’s personalization capabilities include teams with dedicated subject matter experts that support personalization and optimization across the vendor’s digital experience platform practice pillars.” The IDC MarketScape for Experience Build Services notes, “As an independent digital experience agency, Perficient combines business and technology transformation capabilities including a robust collection of supporting assets and tools, with a focus on the design and build of customer experiences.”

The IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services outlines that Perficient’s network of global innovation centers “aim to foster creativity, experimentation, collaboration, and continuous improvement among clients, and encourage the development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions.” The IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services also notes that “Perficient has five industry centers with a focus on developing and demonstrating high-value solutions.”

Perficient leverages its expertise and capabilities in XD and XB to deliver solutions that innovate, evolve, accelerate, and modernize the world’s leading enterprises. For more information about Perficient’s digital strategy expertise, follow us on social media.

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

Contacts

Connor Stieferman, Communications Manager



314-529-3595



Connor.Stieferman@perficient.com