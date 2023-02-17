Perfect Corp. Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

Perfect Corp.’s industry-leading AgileHand™ Technology honored for excellence alongside other solutions in the Innovative Services and Software category

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. Perfect Corp. is being honored for its groundbreaking AgileHand™ Technology which is revolutionizing beauty and fashion retail. Perfect Corp. technology has been recognized for the third time by The Edison Awards, having previously received honors for their YouCam Platform and Suite of Apps at the 32nd and 33rd editions of the awards. The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the world’s most innovative products and business leaders.The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.





Perfect Corp. AgileHand™ Technology Enables Hyper-Realistic Virtual Try-Ons for Retail

Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand™ innovation is a patented breakthrough technology powered by AI, AR, and 3D hand-mapping that provides interactive, personalized virtual try-on solutions for watches, rings, bracelets, and nail color, across all consumer touchpoints. The technology is revolutionizing beauty and fashion retail by allowing customers to seamlessly try on watches, rings, bracelets and nail polish through an easy-to-use virtual try-on platform.

AgileHand™ marks an AI breakthrough with specialized 3D hand-mapping for hyper-realistic product try-ons across hands and wrists. Advanced Physically Based Rendering (PBR) aids in precision renderings for materials and textures like metals, leather, wood, and silk, ensuring 3D products with true-to-life finishes and effects. The virtual try-on technology also accounts for skin tones, textures, hands and finger sizes, and adaptive Enhanced Environmental Lighting, making for the most accurate and realistic digital try-ons imaginable.

Cutting Edge AI for Immersive Beauty and Fashion Experiences

“We are thrilled that our AgileHand™ Technology has been recognized as a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “This advanced AI solution is quickly transforming the way consumers shop for nail color, jewelry, and watches. We look forward to seeing how this technology innovation continues to enhance the consumer journey across beauty, fashion and beyond.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2024 awards will open midyear, 2023.

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About The Edison Awards:



Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 917-935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



UAE: Alaa Salameh at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971-0559655728



Europe: Jessica Thiant at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

Mexico: Ingrid Motta at contact_pr_latam@perfectcorp.com or by phone: (+521) 5512491739



United Kingdom: Will Parrott at contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com