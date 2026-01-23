PeopleGrove Launches One-Click CASE-Aligned Reporting to Help Institutions Demonstrate Alumni Engagement Impact

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Advancement--PeopleGrove, the leading SaaS platform for engagement and experiential learning in higher education, announces the launch of its CASE-aligned reporting functionality, now available in PeopleGrove’s Engagement Hub. This enhanced reporting enables colleges and universities to easily generate reports aligned with the CASE Insights on Alumni Engagement framework, replacing manual processes with an integrated, insight-driven experience that helps advancement teams clearly demonstrate the impact of alumni engagement.

The CASE Insights on Alumni Engagement framework, originally launched by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education in 2019, enables institutions to measure alumni engagement across four core modes—Philanthropic, Volunteer, Experiential, and Communications. This global standard empowers institutions to capture holistic alumni involvement, benchmark engagement, and drive strategy with longitudinal, comparative data.

“CASE has set the standard for how institutions define and measure engagement,” said Dawn Hiles, CEO of PeopleGrove. “By partnering directly with CASE and integrating that framework directly into our platform, we are enabling universities to easily translate alumni engagement into actionable strategic insights.”

Built for Advancement and Alumni Impact

The alumni module in the Engagement Hub is a key part of PeopleGrove’s AI-powered platform, connecting prospective students, current students, alumni, and staff in one centralized system. While the platform serves the full learner lifecycle, this update allows alumni and advancement leadership to easily connect alumni activity to broader priorities like institutional stewardship, alumni relations, and philanthropy.

With activities mapped directly to CASE’s globally adopted framework, alumni and advancement professionals can:

Generate structured, CASE standards-aligned reports instantly

Track alumni engagement in real time across events, mentorship , volunteerism, and more

Unify engagement data in one centralized platform to replace fragmented data points and systems

“CASE reporting offers advancement teams a consistent framework to measure, benchmark, and communicate the many outcomes of engagement,” said Jenny Cooke-Smith, Executive Director, CASE Insights. “Our collaboration with PeopleGrove empowers institutions to focus less on compiling data and more on telling the powerful stories of alumni connection, contribution, and community.”

This new capability builds on PeopleGrove’s broader mission to empower colleges and universities to deliver value, prove impact, and ensure institutional effectiveness across the student and alumni lifecycle.

Our Ongoing Commitment to Alumni Engagement

PeopleGrove will continue to invest in alumni and advancement offices. The launch of the PeopleGrove’s enabled CASE Reporting comes at a moment of heightened focus on how institutions measure and communicate alumni engagement. We’re partnering with national research efforts like the forthcoming National Alumni Survey to bring renewed attention to alumni connection, participation, and long-term impact, as advancement leaders are increasingly seeking standardized, credible ways to translate engagement activity into insights that resonate across campus and with external stakeholders. Watch for upcoming announcements about findings from the National Alumni Survey.

About PeopleGrove

PeopleGrove empowers colleges and universities to deliver meaningful engagement and hands-on experiential learning that drives measurable outcomes for students, alumni, academic programs, and institutions. From student and alumni engagement to clinical placements and competency management, PeopleGrove helps institutions improve student and alumni outcomes. Leveraged by more than 500 institutions and 750+ academic programs, including 98% of key clinical programs in the United States, PeopleGrove is the leader in engagement and experiential learning management.

Learn how PeopleGrove is shaping the future with a comprehensive suite of solutions across the entire learner lifecycle – from student and alumni engagement to clinical experiential education, mentorship, and career readiness. Visit us at www.peoplegrove.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, contact media@peoplegrove.com