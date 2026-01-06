Pentagon Awards Systima, Part of Karman Space & Defense, $5 Million to Expand Solid Rocket Motor Nozzle Production Capacity

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KRMN #ImpossibleEndsHere--Karman Space & Defense (“Karman”, “Karman Holdings, Inc.” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KRMN), a leader in the rapid design, development and production of critical, next-generation system solutions for launch vehicle, satellite, spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonic and UAS customers, today announced its Systima facility in Mukilteo, WA received $5.0 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding from the U.S. Department of War on October 20, 2025 to expand the Company’s capacity to produce solid rocket motor (“SRM”) nozzles.

This award supports the Department of War’s objectives to expand the munitions industrial base, bolster supply chain resiliency, and increase domestic production in strategic priority areas. This award will accelerate missile production by increasing capacity across key nodes of the SRM component supply chain.

Karman has designed, produced and delivered SRM nozzles in support of key missile programs for several decades. The Company will augment internal investments with the awarded funds to create an additional, dedicated SRM nozzle production line for a major production program, as well as an optimized production cell for specific, complex nozzles.

“Our team is proud to expand our decades-long support for missile programs that are critical to defending our nation,” said Stephanie Sawhill, Karman’s chief growth officer. “These funds will help us increase our output to address expanding demand for our solutions. This effort builds on our long-standing legacy of delivering trusted solutions in support of our warfighters, our closest allies and national security.”

ABOUT KARMAN SPACE & DEFENSE

Karman Space & Defense is a leader in the rapid design, development and production of critical, next-generation system solutions for launch vehicles, satellites and spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonics and UAS customers. Building on nearly 50 years of success, we deliver Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems to more than 70 prime contractors supporting more than 100 space and defense programs. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States. For more information, visit our website, www.karman-sd.com

