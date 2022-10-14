Pennsylvania Charter School Selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Solution to Enhance Assessments, Behavioral Support, Improve Engagement, and Better Serve Students with Different Needs

West Oak Lane Charter School adds PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Special Programs, Performance Matters, Ecollect Forms, and Behavior Support products

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced West Oak Lane Charter School (WOLCS) in Philadelphia has selected PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Special Programs, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Behavior Support, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, and PowerSchool Ecollect Forms to its portfolio, enhancing its unified suite of solutions. Special Programs enables WOLCS to handle multiple special education processes within a unified solution that is fully compatible with WOLCS’ longtime student information system, PowerSchool Unified Operations Student Information System (SIS). Behavior Support and Performance Matters empower WOLCS to identify unfinished learning, craft the ideal student assessments, and simplify social and emotional learning (SEL) and behavior management all within the PowerSchool ecosystem. Ecollect Forms can help save teachers time and improve engagement.

“PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom will vastly improve our school’s ability to access student data through one centralized location, empowering us to spend less time retrieving data from different systems,” said Tiffany Thompson, Director of Special Education, West Oak Lane Charter School. “This enhanced level of organization and compatibility between our special education, behavior, assessment solutions, and our SIS will allow us to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on serving our students.”

WOLCS has used PowerSchool SIS for more than a decade but was seeking a more unified set of solutions for special education, behavioral support, and student assessment. Specifically, WOLCS’ special education team wanted a solution capable of handling their Individualized Education Plan database. The school chose Special Programs to help the team manage special education, Section 504, response to intervention (RTI), English language learning (ELL), gifted and talented, and service capture, which helps schools document the services that they are delivering to students. The Special Programs data is connected and accessible throughout the PowerSchool ecosystem, including the ability to filter reports based on special programs status, and one-click access to documentation in PowerSchool SIS.

Similar to Special Programs, WOLCS selected Behavior Support, Performance Matters, and Ecollect based on their positive experience with PowerSchool SIS and their compatibility within the PowerSchool ecosystem. Since adding the additional Unified Classroom and Unified Operations solutions, they have helped the school further empower staff members with integrated tools capable of improving students’ overall learning outcomes.

“It’s wonderful to see West Oak Lane Charter School choosing to amplify the capabilities of PowerSchool SIS by adding Unified Classroom and Unified Operations products,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “Knowing special education, behavior, and assessments are intertwined and crucially important for the success of the whole child, we’re happy to continue supporting West Oak staff through the use of our solutions.”

Since opening in September 1998, WOLCS has been a pillar of Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane community for more than 22 years. WOLCS now offers a K-8 program with a total enrollment of 900 students. In 2011, WOLCS completed a $16 million, 64,000 square foot expansion and soon after, began its first full year with K-8 under one roof.

